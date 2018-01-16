‘Blue Zones’ kickoff keys on longevity and well-being

Blue Zones Project invites the community to the New Year, New You Community Kickoff at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E 4th St.

This free event is open to anyone interested in making well-being a priority for themselves and their family in the new year. For more information and to RSVP, visit Facebook and search for Blue Zones Project — The Dalles.

The event will highlight the opportunities available to all residents to boost their well-being through engagement in Blue Zones Project and will feature Nick Buettner, longevity expert and Blue Zones community and corporate program director.

Attendees will receive complimentary water bottles, t-shirts, and a chance to win prizes. They can also participate in free, fun activities, including:

Zumba demonstration by Maria Pena

Yoga demonstration by Shannon Marie O’Brien

Free massages by Water’s Edge

Healthy cooking demonstrations, tips, and recipes

Sampling of food by OSU Extension

Free childcare will be available

“Community leaders and volunteers have worked hard over the last several months to help prepare for this official launch of Blue Zones Project in our community. We hope individuals and families will join us to learn and experience how we can all live longer and healthier,” said Leticia Valle, Blues Zones Project community program manager.

“By focusing on helping change the settings where people spend most of their time, we can make healthy choices easier, and together we can make the Gorge an even better place to live, work, learn, pray, and play.”