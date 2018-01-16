Boys wrestling finishes 3-3 at Oregon Classic Dual Meet Championships

Before the HRV wrestling team traveled to Redmond for the Oregon Classic on Friday, Jan. 12 and Saturday, Jan. 13, the boys had a meet on the road versus Mountain View for the Grapple for the Griffin trophy on Thursday, Jan. 11.

The boys would struggle at Mountain View and for a second-straight year the Eagles are unable to obtain the Grapple for the Griffin trophy after losing to the number six ranked team in the state by a final team score of 59-11.

Of the 14 matches for HRV, Ryan Zeller and Jason Shaner were the only Eagles victorious last Thursday night.

Zeller, at 126 pounds, won over Carsen Johnson with a final fall time of one minute and 53 seconds.

At 145 pounds, Shaner would dominate John Cole from Mountain View winning by technical fall, 25-10.

The other 12 matches versus Mountain View didn’t go the way the boys were hoping, but they were able to shake off the poor performance in Mountain View with a solid weekend at the Oregon Classic Dual Meet Championships in Redmond.

At the two-day 84-team event, the boys were seeded eighth in a 16-team 5A bracket.

The boys would end up finishing 3-3 this past weekend with team wins over Milwaukie, Ridgeview and Hillsboro.

Shaner and Adrian Ramirez led the way for the Eagles as they both went undefeated going 6-0 in their matches. And just behind them was Beto Rojas who went 5-1.

In the first round of this meet versus Milwaukie, the Eagles won by a final team score of 55-24.

Shaner against Milwaukie was awarded a forfeit and Ramirez took down Daniel Berezhinskiy with a fall time of 2:43.

Rojas also won by a fall with a time of 1:30 at 182-pounds.

Other winners for HRV versus Milwaukie: Miles Lee, forfeit victory; Zeller, 0:21 fall victory over Brandon Pomeroy; Chad Muenzer, 2:22 fall victory over Jacob Ashley; Cade Parker, 1:03 fall victory over Joshua Young; and Nathaniel Quintanilla, a 10-8 sudden victory over Peter Foulke.

In round two of this event, the Eagles matched up with Ridgeview and won by a final team score of 47-29.

With a 18-3 technical fall decision, Shaner would earn the win over Ethyne Reid.



Ramirez and Rojas both earned falls once again as Ramirez was awarded a 2:24 fall time victory over Logan Shenk and Rojas finished off his opponent with a fall time of 1:30.

Other winners for HRV versus Ridgeview: Lee, forfeit victory; Zeller, 1:49 fall victory over Danny Cornejo; Muenzer, forfeit victory; and Tanner Fletcher, 1:34 fall victory over Javan Hedges.

The Eagles would struggle in the third round as they went up against a tough Silverton team and lost by a final team score of 50-27.

Shaner, Ramirez and Rojas were just three of five wrestlers for HRV to win their match against Silverton.

Shaner won over Tyler Pfeifer with a final fall time victory of 0:32.

In the 285-pound match, Ramirez finished with a 1:47 fall time win over Ben Willis.

Rojas continued his dominance at 182-pounds with a 1:23 fall against Nathan Gubbles.

Other winners for HRV versus Silverton: Chad Muenzer, 2:57 fall victory over Isaac Whitehead; and Cade Parker, 3-0 decision victory over KC Hitchcock.

The Eagles would once again find themselves on the losing end in the fourth round of this meet as they fell to Dallas by a final team score of 61-9.

Shaner and Ramirez both won by decisions in their matches and the only other winner for HRV in this round outside of Shaner and Ramriez was Muenzer who won in the first tiebreaker round by fall.

In the fifth round, which would be the semi-final of the meet, the Eagles had a chance to get their third team win, but fell just short to Wilsonville losing by a final team score of 45-36.

Shaner won by forfeit while Ramirez and Rojas took victories on the mat.

With a final fall time of 1:18 Ramirez beat Drafis Santer. Rojas followed with a 4:54 fall victory against Jacob Stelle.

Other winners for HRV versus Wilsonville: Zeller, forfeit victory; Aiden McNair, forfeit victory; and Logan Jensen-Smith, forfeit victory.

In the consolation round to close out the meet for the Eagles, HRV beat Hillsboro by a final team score of 45-31.

Shaner finished his 6-0 meet record with a 1:48 fall time victory against Ralphy Medina.

And finishing his 6-0 meet record with a 1:40 fall time victory was Ramirez, beating Joshua Villa-Hernandez.

Rojas took his final match to decision, which he ultimately was awarded a 5-2 decision victory over Christopher Day.

Other winners for HRV versus Hillsboro: Lee, forfeit victory; Parker, 1:01 fall victory over Jayden Strickland; Fletcher, 1:38 pin victory over Jorge Vega-Gallardo; Quintanilla, forfeit victory; and Blake Willis, forfeit victory.

Upcoming meets:

The boys will travel to Hermiston on Wednesday, Jan. 17 before both the girls and boys are in action versus Bend at home Friday, Jan. 19. The girls will wrestle at 6 p.m., the boys will follow at 7 p.m.

After the home meet on Friday, HRV wrestling will host its annual Elks Tournament Saturday, Jan. 20. This event begins at 10 a.m. with the boys wrestling first, and the girls will follow at 12 p.m. to close out the tournament.

