Come and Create: Art Center’s continuing ‘Conversation’

Come and create.

To one and all, the current exhibit at Columbia Center for the Arts, “Community Conversation,” provides just that welcome.

Through January, Gorge artists’ work is on display in the gallery while in the Lobby, hands-on stations await anyone who wishes to comment or contribute in a number of tactile ways, including drawing your own pictures and recording your own poetry or other writing.

“Our goal with this exhibition was breaking that stigma of art being a solitary experience, and making it a community experience,” said artist Audrey Burkhardt, and exhibit designer. “We want to show that art is something that it’s not just artists in a studio ,but things we make as a community, and highlighting that aspect of it.”

The Lobby is an invitation to express, with multiple interactive stations including the exhibit centerpiece: soft-cover sketch books. Sketchbooks, filled by artists from around the world, are a new addition at Columbia Center for the Arts and feature in its new “Community Conversations’ art exhibit, running through January.

In the main gallery, Gorge artists fill the room with color – quilts by Rhonda Harris, paintings by Laurie Balmuth, photographs by Brian Chambers and murals by Charlene Rivers, to name a few. Look for jewelry, pottery, ceramic murals, and more. The exhibit runs though Jan. 30.

— Kirby Neumann-Rea