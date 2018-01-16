Entertainment Update for Jan. 17

Steve Hale at The Pines

Steve Hale, Friday, Jan. 19, 6-9 p.m.

A singer/songwriter with a soul edge. Hale delivers his brand of blue-eyed-soul-Americana-pop in the tradition of Bruno Mars, Daryl Hall, Sam Cooke and Bill Withers. “His love for melody is woven deeply into the chordal fabric of his songs, making his music rich, sultry glowing and delicious.”

Kit Garoutte, Friday, Jan. 26, 6-9 p.m.

Guitar and vocals by Kit Garoutte — jazz, pop, classical, blues, R & B, folk, funk, rock, new acoustic — an eclectic, finger pickin’ mix you won’t want to miss.

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Willy & Nelson at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s:

Tuesday, Jan. 16: Al Hare & Nolan Hare for Tuesday Taps & Tunes 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 19: Willy & Nelson 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20: Jeff Carrell & Tracy Klas 7-10 p.m.

Zim's Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.

Benefit for Dmoefunk Jan. 20

River City Saloon is hosting a fundraising event on Saturday, Jan. 20 for Gorge music friend and DJ Dan Moe (aka Dmoefunk), who is undergoing medical treatment.

The Antonyms, Magnetwork and DJ Good Things will all be donating sets of live music/dj sets. There is a $10 suggested donation at the door and additional donations will be accepted. A Go Fund Me page has been created at gofundme.com/dmoefunk.

‘Fun Home’ opens Feb. 8

Based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, the hit Broadway musical “Fun Home” is coming to the Wy'east Performing Arts Center in early February, courtesy of Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Stages. Winner of the 2015 Tony for Best Musical, “Fun Home” is an autobiographical "tragi-comedy" that explores the complex relationship between the author and her father in a musical that explores themes of family, history, memory, secrets and identity. “Fun Home” opens Feb. 8 and runs through Feb. 24. Tickets on sale soon through gorgeorchestra.org.

Chic Preston at White Buffalo

On Jan. 18 at 6 p.m., Chic Preston (guitar) accompanied by Mike Stillman (saxophone) will perform unique arrangements of beloved jazz standards and ballads in an intimate duo format. White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro. 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

Cascade Singers meet

Cascade Singers community choir welcomes new members for its spring season. Work has begun on the annual St. Patrick’s Day concert and continues on a major classical work, Mozart’s “Missa Brevis in F,” scheduled for a late spring concert. The singers meet under the direction of Lloyd Walworth Mondays from 7-9 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets, in The Dalles.

One-hour work sessions also take place Thursdays at 7 p.m. Rehearsals are open to all interested singers who will then audition with the director.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com