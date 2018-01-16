Letters to the editor for Jan. 17

Grateful

Many thanks to the wonderful people who helped me Friday night, Jan. 12, at Double Mountain during a presentation by Eric Burnette, who is running for Oregon’s Second Congressional District. I don’t know the names of these good Samaritans but I greatly appreciate their concern and assistance. I’m also very grateful for the help and professionalism of the Hood River Fire EMTs.

Tracie Hornung

Parkdale

Priorities

Your front page article says our senior Senator, Ron Wyden, is proposing a bill, SN 2279 for the purpose of rebuilding critical infrastructure like Columbia River bridges and other structures in our country. It’s in the amount of $75 billion over 10 years, that’s $7.5 billion a year.



I’d like to point out that we gave the military $700 billion last year with an additional $50-plus billion added to it during the year, that doesn’t include the 17 intelligence agencies, TSA at every airport except for general aviation, and lots of dual use programs for research at NASA and various universities.



In the meantime, Cascade Locks almost burned down this summer, Hood River had the fire cut off from the west end, and Corbett lost a couple of structures. This fire also crossed the river. Down in California they lost lives, businesses, housing and then had to contend with mudslides.

While all this is going on we add $1.5 trillion to our country’s debt, voted for by our Representative Walden, in fact he worked on this insane bill.



Wouldn’t it be nice if the military cross trained 50,000 soldiers to deal with forest fires, hurricanes like Katrina, what happened this year in Houston, Florida, and is still being dealt with in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. FEMA can’t be depended on particularly if you’re living in a state or territory where the majority of the citizens are non-white.

Rob Brostoff

Cascade Locks

‘Corporatist’

In my letter of Jan.13 there has a confusing and misspelled word. The word is “portraitist,” it should read “corporatist,” one who promotes government run by corporations for corporations at the expense of the citizens of the country. I, too, do not know what a portraitist is. Maybe it is a person who favors exporting jobs off shore so corporations can make more profits. If I use this definition then Walden is one of those too.

Gary Fields

Hood River

Sinking rock

If I reached down and picked up a rock and boldly declared: “This is my rock!,” no one would quibble because it was worthless to them. If through epoch provenance, I convinced the right “experts” that this was the rock that George Washington threw across the Delaware (or was that the Potomac?), it would become a priceless patriotic relic. No idea or concept has had a greater impact on human history than ownership. Ownership is a delusion. I don’t see how this ends well.

David Warnock

Hood River

Trump ‘dangerous’

I have contacted the Speaker of the House four or five times over the past year and asked the same question. “What are you and your party doing to protect our country and our democracy from Donald Trump?” The Speaker has responded each time by listing the GOP agenda, not addressing the issue of the most dangerous president in our history.

Apparently the GOP agenda is more important than our democracy.

It is 2018, people will remember how the GOP has put our country at risk by supporting the worst president in our history. Who is not only incompetent, but possibly a traitor.

Linda Bitter

White Salmon, Wash.

A good bill

Thanks and congratulations to Rep. Greg Walden for co-sponsoring the RAISE Family Care Giver Act. This legislation was sent to the president’s desk for signature last week. The RAISE Act represents a bipartisan effort to address the need to recognize and assist family caregivers and to include, support and engage them in the health and well-being of families and communities.

This legislation is an important first step. Once signed into law, the bill (HR3759, S1028) will create an advisory committee to assist the Secretary of Health and Human Services in developing a national family caregiving strategy for federal, state and local governments together with local communities, health care providers, and long term services and supports providers.

Before sunsetting in three years, the law requires reporting an initial strategy with recommendations to Congress and the public within 18 months. Rural and aging communities like those in the Gorge may be profoundly affected by policy choices made in the next several years as a result of the information and recommendations provided under this legislation.

Thanks also to Oregon’s other co-sponsors: Representatives Susan Bonamici, Perer DeFazio and Senator Jeff Merkley.

Richard Withers

Hood River

Give me

a break!

Yes! After this last week, give me a break from politicians, pundits and presenters.

And I found it this Sunday noon at the Columbia Center for the Arts in downtown Hood River.

The CCA has booked a series of seven productions put on by the National Theater in London. The productions are aired over the new equipment just installed so that the full value of HD is realized on a theater-size screen with full stereo sound. It is going to the movies.

The first production of Salome was not without its politics and drama, but it was done as theater rather than whatever the form of our current politics may be.

The shooting of the broadcast production was not a single camera shooting the entire stage. It was a multi-camera set-up with editing of a great variety of shots as the dramatic moment demanded. The credits for the production of the broadcast version were longer than the credits for the actual stage production.

This will be a great series to relieve the daily news. The remaining productions include Sondheim’s “Follies,” “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead,” “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” “Julius Caesar,” and “Hamlet.”

Get more info on dates and tickets here:

www.columbiaarts.org/cca-presents-national-theatre-live/.

Dick Swart

Hood River

Walden should stand for ‘Dream’

It was good to see Rep. Greg Walden denounce President Trump’s recent racist comments about immigrants and their countries of origin.

It was also interesting to see Walden denounce these comments even though the president denies them. This shows that Walden knows what most of us have known for a while now — President Trump is a liar, and cannot be trusted.

Hopefully Rep. Walden will take this opportunity to distance himself from President Trump. The best way he could do that is by standing up for the hard-working immigrant residents of his district and supporting a clean Dream Act. This would stand in stark contrast to the hateful views of the president.

Dave Case

Hood River