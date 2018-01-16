Self-serve gas law emerges in Hood River

Customers can legally pump their own gas around the clock at certain stations in Hood River County, reversing a decades-long ban.

A new Oregon law that took effect Jan. 1 lets gas stations run self-service pumps in rural counties with less than 40,000 residents. Among them: Hood River and neighboring Gorge counties Wasco, Sherman, Gilliam and Wheeler.

The legislation expands a 2016 statute that allowed the practice in Eastern Oregon during nighttime hours, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Since 1951, Oregon was one of two states that historically prohibited self-service gas. The other was New Jersey.

The new law does not force customers to pump their own gas, but instead gives stations the option of letting customers do so. It hasn’t been universally adopted — but at least two stations in the Hood River area are easing in the concept.

Riverfront Valero station, 101 N. First St., and Heights Fuel Stop, 1413 12th St., introduced signs stating, “Self-serve — Pay at pump or prepay inside. Please see cashier for assistance. Thank you!”

However, attendants typically check in with customers and offer to pump gas.

Judy Vitela, station manager of Riverfront Valero, said the self-serve option has been a positive change so far. “It’s a relief for some of the attendants,” during busy times, she said.

But some newcomers bristle at the idea of fueling up their own vehicles.

“We get a lot of customers who get upset,” Vitela said. “They’re kind of confused what they’re allowed to do and (not do).”

The change can spark concern from seniors and other segments of the population, she said, so staff keep an eye out for customers who may need help.

The program isn’t entirely new, as the Valero station owned by Hattenhauer Distributing Co. already allowed customers to pull up and pay by card in some cases.

For most Hattenhauer-owned stations, “not much” will change, according to regional manager Chad Leeson. The company also owns Heights Fuel Stop and Pine Grove Pit Stop.

Not all its stations have upgraded. Leeson noted the Pine Grove establishment, for instance, uses old pumps, so the transaction process requires an employee on site to fill-up.

Astro station, 214 Front St., won’t be rolling out self-serve. Its crews will stick to traditional practices at their four pumps, according to store manager Ernest Harris.

“We always have an attendant as part of our service,” Harris said.

He expects the self-serve law won’t affect its staffing level, though the station hopes to grow the attendant team this spring.

“So far the only (response) we get is praise,” Harris said of customer impressions.

HB 2482 cleared the Oregon Legislature in spring 2017 with bipartisan support. It amended OR 480.341, which introduced the nighttime self-serve program.

The bill allows “use of an installed coin-operated or self-service dispensing device for the liquids” or automatic nozzle, and doesn’t require an “owner, operator or employee being in the immediate vicinity of the tank or container being filled.”

Oregonians drew ridicule on social media earlier this month over residents’ concerns about filling their own tanks.

A Jan. 7 Hood River County Sheriff’s Office post on Facebook light-heartedly jabbed back at the critics.

Sheriff’s staff noted the program is voluntary for gas stations, that stations selling retail goods must still provide an employee to help pump gas during daytime, and that the rule only applies to certain Eastern Oregon counties.

“So, to the rest of the country that thought it was so hilarious that Oregonians were finally being forced to pump their own gas, it’s not even all of us. So, joke’s on you. I think,” the post said.