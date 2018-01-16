Seven-game losing streak comes to an end at home

Two-days before the HRV boys basketball team would’ve been without a win for a whole month, they finally are able to put an end to the seven game losing streak as they won at home on Friday, Jan. 12 by a final score of 66-44 versus Corbett.

In this game, the Eagles returned eight varsity players as they were coming off a six-game suspension they served for disciplinary reasons.

And for the boys, they returned in a huge way.

Three of the eight returning players scored in double digits for the Eagles; four in total.

Senior guard JJ Mears stuffed the stat sheet for the Eagles last Friday as he led the team in scoring with 13 points, including two threes. Mears also had seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Behind Mears in scoring with 11 points apiece was junior guard Carson Flores and senior wing Jonah Tactay.

Flores struggled from the field as he shot 5-13, but he was able to get the Eagles playing their brand of basketball as they were out and running in transition with his team-leading four steals on the night. He also had four of the team’s 12 total assists.

Tactay went an efficient 4-6 from the field and added three rebounds to HRV’s total of 47.

The fourth double digit scorer for the boys was senior wing Tanner Wells who had 10 points on 5-5 shooting from the field.

Wells would also grab eight rebounds, which was only second behind Erik Siekkinen’s nine.

Siekkinen also added six points, with four of his points coming from the line as he went 4-4 on the night.

Senior center Dakota Kurahara was another six-point performer for the Eagles and was a presence on the defensive end with six defensive rebounds and three steals.

Despite the win, the Eagles struggled to control the ball in this game as they ended with 18 turnovers.

But their effort on the defensive end, as they totaled 13 steals and three blocks as a team, was able to counteract their issues with the ball offensively.

The win over Corbett puts HRV at 5-9 on the season and still rank outside of the top-30 in OSAA standings at 32.

Upcoming Games:

The Eagles have one game left before CRC play and that’s on the road versus Liberty on Tuesday, Jan 16 (results unavailable at press time). The boys will then have a quick turnaround as they welcome Pendleton on Thursday, Jan. 18. Pendleton is currently ranked 11th in 5A OSAA standings. Tip-off between HRV and Pendleton on Thursday night is scheduled for 7 p.m.