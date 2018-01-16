Sports briefs for Jan. 17

Horizon girls results & upcoming games

After opening league play 2-0, the Horizon girls basketball team dropped their first league game of the season on the road versus Ione.

The 44-36 loss to Ione would end the girls’ three-game winning streak.

However, the girls would turn things around the next day on Saturday, Jan. 13 at home versus Spray/Mitchell as they had a dominating 45-7 win.

The 1-1 record last week for the Hawks puts Horizon at 6-7 on the season overall and 3-1 in league play.

Next up for the girls is a home game Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. versus South Wasco County.

HRV boys basketball upcoming games

After ending a seven-game losing streak last week at home versus Corbett, the boys looked to continue getting things going in the right direction as they were on the road versus Liberty on Tuesday, Jan. 16 (results unavailable at press time).

The game after Liberty will open Columbia River Conference play for the boys as they welcome Pendleton to Vannet Court on Thursday, Jan. 18; tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The boys continue their home stand with only one game the following week as Hermiston travels to Hood River on Friday, Jan. 26.

HRV girls basketball upcoming games

The girls basketball team last week had their game on the road versus Corbett cancelled due to the other team not having enough players to compete.

This team has not played since Jan. 3 when they won 41-40 on the road versus St. Helens.

However, the girls were finally back in action on Tuesday night at home versus Liberty (results unavailable at press time).

The girls will open Columbia River Conference play on the road versus Pendleton on Thursday, Jan. 18.

HRV wrestling upcoming meets

HRV wrestling will get their first taste of Columbia River Conference action on Wednesday, Jan. 17 as they travel to Hermiston for a dual meet.

After the matchup with Hermiston, the Eagles will be back at home on Friday, Jan 19 as they host Bend. The girls varsity team will begin at 6 p.m. and the boys will follow at 7 p.m. to cap-off the night.

Then on Saturday, Jan. 20 the HRV wrestling team will host its annual HRVHS Elks Tournament; the boys wrestle at 10 a.m. and the girls are up after at 12 p.m.

Horizon boys upcoming games

The Horizon boys basketball team ended last week with wins over Ione and Spray/Mitchell to extend their winning streak to three.

The boys looked to keep the streak alive at home on Tuesday, Jan. 16 as they went up against South Wasco County (results unavailable at press time).

After Tuesday’s game, the boys will be on the road against Sherman on Friday, Jan. 19.

And then they’ll be right back in action on Saturday, Jan. 20 as they have a home game versus Condon with tip-off scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

HRV swimming upcoming meets

For the first time this year the HRV swim team will be at home competing Jan. 20.

On Saturday the Eagles will be competing in a dual meet versus Redmond and Ridgeview at the Hood River Valley Aquatic center, start time TBD.

HRV nordic skiing upcoming races

After finally getting up on the mountain two weeks ago at the Kelsey Hewitt Memorial ski race, the HRV nordic ski team will be back up at Mt. Hood Meadows for a race this weekend on Saturday, Jan. 20. The following weekend they’ll be at Mt. Bachelor for a race.