Death Notices, Jan. 20 edition: Wilma Huckabey, Ruth Wilson and Judith Jones

Wilma Huckabey
Wilma Lou Huckabey passed away on Jan. 16, 2018, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Wilma was born on Oct. 12, 1937, and was 80 years of age at the time of her passing.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.
Ruth Wilson
Ruth Loraine Wilson passed away on Jan. 17, 2018, surrounded by family at her home in Hood River, Ore. Ruth was born on Sept. 5, 1927, and was 90 years of age at the time of her passing.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.
Judith Jones
Judith Jones passed away on Jan. 18, 2018, at her home in Underwood, Wash. Judith was born on Oct. 10, 1946, and was 71 years of age at the time of her passing.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment