Death Notices, Jan. 20 edition: Wilma Huckabey, Ruth Wilson and Judith Jones

Wilma Huckabey

Wilma Lou Huckabey passed away on Jan. 16, 2018, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Wilma was born on Oct. 12, 1937, and was 80 years of age at the time of her passing.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.

Ruth Wilson

Ruth Loraine Wilson passed away on Jan. 17, 2018, surrounded by family at her home in Hood River, Ore. Ruth was born on Sept. 5, 1927, and was 90 years of age at the time of her passing.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.

Judith Jones

Judith Jones passed away on Jan. 18, 2018, at her home in Underwood, Wash. Judith was born on Oct. 10, 1946, and was 71 years of age at the time of her passing.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.