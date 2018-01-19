Four to Go, Jan. 20 edition

Ski Team fundraiser Tuesday at Kickstand

Kickstand Kitchen hosts the annual student snow sports fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, this year to benefit the Hood River Ski Team. This is an all-ages event. Kickstand is located at 13th and State streets. The community is welcome to purchase food and drink, with 10 percent of proceeds going to support ski team expenses. A raffle is planned along with a silent auction.

HRWG hosts County Energy Plan presentation

At the next Hood River Watershed Group meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23, Hood River County’s Marla Harvey will present highlights of the county's recently released Energy Plan, which was a collaboration between the county and the cities and ports of Hood River and Cascade Locks. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the OSU Extension Center meeting room, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. For more information, email cindy@hoodriverswcd.org.

Warming Shelter plans training sessions

Hood River Warming Shelter, a service of Hood River Shelter Services (hoodrivercares.org) is open nightly at Riverside Community Church in Hood River.

Volunteer training dates are scheduled on Jan. 21 from 2-4 p.m. at Riverside Community Church and Jan. 23 from 6-8 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Each overnight stay contains three shifts: 5-7 a.m. (wakeup, checkout and cleanup), 5:45-10:15 p.m. (setup, intake and service), and 10:15 p.m. to 5:15 a.m. (evening prep and overnight watch).

For questions about volunteering and donating, email info@hoodrivercares.org. Warm goods are needed, including gloves and sleeping bags.

‘Eagle Watch’ at The Dalles Dam today

The Dalles Dam Visitor Center is a popular site for visitors to see bald eagles as they congregate along the Columbia River to feed during their winter migration. Eagle Watch will take place Saturday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Corps partners with the U.S. Forest Service

and the Rowena Wildlife Clinic to host a variety of fun activities, including live raptor viewing inside the visitor center and eagle watching outside. This event is free, and the site is accessible to visitors with disabilities. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own scopes, binoculars and cameras.