Service Annoucements, Jan. 20 edition: Ada Jane Leonard and William Budworth

As of Friday, January 19, 2018

Ada Jane Leonard

Ada Jane Leonard of Hood River, Ore., passed away on Jan. 10, 2018. She was born on Dec. 31, 1928, and was 89 years old. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Hood River Church of the Nazarene, 2168 Belmont Drive, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com.

William Budworth

William David Budworth (Bud) passed away on Dec. 26, 2017, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Bud was born on Oct. 6, 1935. Services are planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.Andersons-TributeCenter.com.

