The Ale List: Elks hosts second annual ‘Holiday Hangover’ on Jan. 27 Breweries in Gorge members will bring varied ales to event

Dark to light is the way the season is gradually going, and it describes the offerings at the Holiday Hangover Fest on Jan. 27.

Beers range from a Black Lager from Freebridge to a Bohemian pils from Solera in the second-annual January beer fest sponsored by Brewers in the Gorge (BIG).

Festival Details Buy $20 tickets in advance via Holiday Hangover Facebook page, where you will find a link to tickets. Admission is $25 day of the event. Admission gives you a glass mug and 10 tokens for four-ounce pours, and additional tokens will be available for purchase. Programs at the event will give beer and specialty schedule details. Elks Lodge is located at Third and Cascade streets in downtown Hood River.

Goldendale’s Dwinell Country Ales, the newest brewery of the Gorge, will be on hand, along with Ferment of Hood River, soon to settle at permanent digs on the Hood River waterfront. Also invited are 54-40 of Washougal, an affiliate member of Breweries in the Gorge.

The event runs 1-8 p.m. at Hood River Elks Lodge. (Event details at left.)

A total of 15 breweries are expected and each will serve two styles. Some have been encouraged to bring a specialty pour, which will be announced every half-hour starting in the first hour.

Brewers and their representatives will do the pouring, along with guest servers.

Music will be by DJ Magnetworks.

Apple Valley BBQ of Parkdale will be the sole food vendor, and will be set up inside.

“Last year we had several carts set up outside, and we feel this will work better,” said Ashlee Bridgewater of Double Mountain, who is part of the BIG marketing team.

Another change: this year’s festival won’t be on an NFL weekend, which in 2017 cut into the turnout, according to Bridgewater.

Here is the list of Hangover Fest breweries, beers (and brewer’s notes) provided by BIG:

Backwoods Brewing — Mosaic Pale Ale, American Pale Ale, 4.7 ABV (a refreshing single hop pale made with all mosaic hops. Brilliant citrus and tropical notes, with an easy light body).

Dwinell Country Ales ABV — Ghost Town, Berliner Weisse, 3.5 ABV (a tart, refreshing German-style wheat beer brewed with 100 percent Mecca Grade Estate Malt, from Madras).

Logsdon Farmhouse Ales — Oak Aged Bretta, Barrel aged tart Saison, 8.0 ABV (bright, acidic Hungarian foeder aged Saison with Brettanomyces blended with young stainless fermented Saison).

Everybody’s Brewing — Citra-Venous IPA, 6.9 ABV (with a light straw color, Citra-Venous IPA is pungently floral and fruity with a nice medium body from additions of flaked corn and wheat. Citra and Motueka hops course through the bloodstream of this beer filling the bouquet with aromas of tropical fruits, melons, and orange groves).

Full Sail Brewing — EZ IPA, Unfiltered IPA, 4.5 ABV (Unfiltered IPA brewed with Equinox, Citra and Cascade hops. Low ABV, big on flavor).

Walking Man Brewing — Zero B.S. Monastery, Smoked Belgian Dubbel, 7.50 ABV (a Belgian Dubbel full of caramel, estery, and dried fruit notes with a hint of smoke).

Freebridge Brewing — Bakeoven Black Lager, Schwarzbier, 5.3 ABV (classic German Schwarzbier style boasting melodies of chocolate, toffee, and fig. Surprisingly light drinking with a crisp and clean finish).

Double Mountain Brewery — Dry Cider cider, 6.7 ABV (Newtowns and old world cider apples from the Double Mountain Orchard were pressed and fermented on our house yeast strain. We gave it plenty of time to dry out and develop wondrous aromas, it finishes tart, crisp, dry, and quenching).

Solera Brewery, Jason Kahler — Bo Pils, Bohemian Pilsner, 4.6 ABV (well rounded, medium bodied Czech lager with balanced bitterness. Light and refreshing).

pFriem Family Brewers — Rauch Helles, Helles Rauchbier, 4.8 ABV (German Helles lager with smoked malt; golden, toasty, smoked).

Thunder Island Brewing Company — Oregon Pony CDA, Cascadian Dark Ale, 9.9 ABV (a balance of spicy dark malts and hops in a deceptively smooth dark IPA).

Big Horse Brew Pub — Pendleton Roundup Porter, Bourbon Barrel Porter, 9.5 ABV (white oak and Pendleton Whiskey give this ale an oak -forward profile with a delicate balance of roast and subtle hints of vanilla).

KLCC Brew Fest Feb. 9-10

From one festival to another: Double Mountain Brewery, Full Sail and pFriem Family Brewers are the three Gorge representatives at the Feb. 9-10 KLCC Brew Fest at Eugene’s Lane County Events site, 796 W. 13th St.

Admission is $15 for a day pass, $22 both days, and hours are 5-11 p.m. Feb. 9 and Saturday, 1-11 p.m. Admission includes a souvenir glass and two beer tickets. Entertainment will be by Soul Vibrator, Friday at 8 p.m. and DJ Connah Jay, 6:30 p.m. Friday and 7-11 p.m. on Saturday.

Full Sail will pour Session Tangerine Twist and a Citrus Maxima IPA (grapefruit/pomelo IPA).

pFriem plans to bring its Hoppy Fest and Belgian, with “a few surprise bottles we’ll open,” said Marketing Director Lindsey Allen.

Double Mountain will provide A Zone IPA and Dry Cider, with brewery representative David Allen doing the honors at the event.

Among the 80 breweries and cideries offering their wares are Alesong, Arch Rock, Brew Dr. Kombucha, Deschutes, Ecliptic, Fremont, Gigantic, Hopworks Urban, Kyla, McKenzie, Ninkasi, Oakshire, PlankTown, Sam Bond’s, Seattle Cider, Three Creeks, Two Beers, Wild Ride, and WildCraft Cider Works.

An added feature is a “Tour the World” passport for sampling a variety of collaboration ales including rare styles such as Finnish Sahti, Netherlands Kuit, fruited Gose, Jamaican Stout and bouza, an ancient Egyptian beer.

Samples

Double Mountain: Come meet Nigel. He’s not a person, he’s a beer, and a rare Double Mountain fermentation to receive a single first-name. But it seems fitting; if he was a person he would be a quiet but engaged listener at the dinner conversation, adding lively and lingering comments when the moments call for it.

Flavorful as he is, Nigel won’t be in town long, though; find him on tap, a cask conditioned version of Hop Lion on nitro (6.7 percent ABV, 65 BU), and Hop Lion is available on tap or in bottles year-round.

Big Horse: Sit down with Uncle Curtis. He’ll surprise you, this IPA with an 8.9 ABV and potent-sounding IBU of 80. Curtis is hoppy indeed, but with a hint of toffee sweetness. For those who don’t often willingly venture much past the 50-60 zone, such as myself, this might be one to branch out with. The spice is toned down and makes way for a rounder flavor and pleasant mouth feel. The beer is brewer Neal Brent’s tribute to fellow brewer Curtis Bain, who has relocated to start his own brewery in Utah.

Full Sail: Bourbon Cherry Rye (9.4, 22 IBU) was brewed with Hood River Valley Montmorency cherries and aged for months in rye bourbon barrels, and the two eponymous flavors nicely mingle. It is a delicious twist, with more of a perfume effect from the cherries, and none of the cough-medicine quality you often find in cherry beers — heck, cherry-anything.