Art Center ‘Conversations’

ARTIST Rene Westbrook, right, and Kristyn Fix, Columbia Center for the Arts events manager, look at scrapbooks submitted for the Community Conversations exhibit, running through Jan. 30. The scrapbooks are available to view, along with the rest of the exhibit, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. At right is the metal shelf designed and built by Alan Root of Mosier, and donated to the center, to display the scrapbooks. “Conversations” features works by Gorge artists in the main gallery, and interactive stations in the lobby, including scrapbooks anyone may add to. People from the Gorge and locations around the world have sent in scrapbooks filled with sketches, watercolors, collages, poems, and prose, with more to come. They will be made part of the center’s permanent collection. Behind Westbrook and Fix is a wire frame resembling the Columbia River, available for anyone to add tissue paper-waves or other features resembling the river as waterway and habitat.