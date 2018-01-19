Auditions scheduled for ‘Chicago: The Musical’

Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association STAGES has announced February audition dates for “Chicago: The Musical.” The audition process will be in two parts, and all interested actors must participate in both.

“Not every role requires an ability to sing and dance well, but I do want to evaluate every possibility during auditions,” explained Director Bruce Ludwig. All roles are for men and women, and the large cast can accommodate many adult age ranges. There are no roles for children under 17.

The first round of auditions will focus on dancing. Choreographer Susan Sorensen, owner of Columbia Gorge Dance Academy, will open the session by teaching a short sequence that actors will be asked to immediately perform in small groups. Audition participants who attended the Chicago dance preparation series may also be asked to perform a combination taught in that class. Participants may select one dance audition to attend, which are scheduled for Feb. 7 at 7 p.m., Feb. 10 at 2 p.m., and Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. Dance auditions will be at the Columbia Gorge Dance Academy, at 2600 May Ave. in Hood River. The musical’s choreography will be in the Bob Fosse style of jazz dancing, plus the production needs one female actor who is trained in ballet and can dance en pointe.

All dance audition participants will continue to the vocal and acting auditions, and can choose from Feb. 18. at 2 p.m., Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m., or Feb. 24. at 10 a.m. at the Hood River Valley High School Choir Room, at 1220 Indian Creek Road. For these auditions, people should prepare a song that demonstrates vocal range and ability. A piano will be provided (participants bring their own accompanists) plus a system to play MP3 accompaniment tracks. A musical accompaniment is required, as a cappella auditions will not be accepted. Questions regarding music can be sent to Music Director Mark Steighner at msteighner@gmail.com. The acting component will be cold readings from the script.

If necessary, call backs for both singing and dancing will be on Sunday, Feb. 25 at noon. Performances will be the second, third and fourth weekends in June at the Bingen Theater in downtown Bingen.

For anyone who does not perform but wants to be involved, Ludwig has plenty of backstage roles to fill.

“This is going to be an amazing production, and our backstage team of set production, props, costuming, lighting and management will be crucial for our success,” he said.

Questions or concerns may be directed to Ludwig at bludwig50@gorge.net, or call 541-380-0857.