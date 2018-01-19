Bridge experts

The Port of Hood River held a work session Thursday, diving into policy options involved in replacing the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge. The wide-ranging discussion brought together several Hood River and White Salmon city council members and the full Port Commission, who quizzed three experts from around the nation in public-private partnerships and financing: David Klinges, Lowell Clary, and Phillippe Rapin. The panel recommended the port take on substantial public outreach before going out for a replacement plan, whatever form that takes, and that they start with traffic and environmental studies.
