CGOA, The Dalles Arts receive Oregon Arts Commission grants

Small grants that can make a large difference in ensuring arts access for rural Oregonians were awarded to 79 statewide arts organizations by the Oregon Arts Commission for 2018.

Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association, based in Hood River, and The Dalles Art Association were among the arts organization awardees in 29 towns and cities across the state. Small Operating Grants are designed to provide operating support to arts organizations with budgets under $150,000. Eligibility is limited to organizations who have operated as an IRS recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit for two years or more.

Most organizations received $1,230.

Other organizations receiving funds included: Arts and Cultural Alliance of Central Oregon, Bend; Ash Creek Arts Center, Independence; Ashland New Plays Festival, Ashland; Greater Eugene Chorus/Sweet Adelines, Eugene; North Coast Chorale, Astoria; Northwest Print Council, Portland; and One World Chorus, Lake Oswego.

For more information about the grant program, contact Brian Wagner at 503-428-1981 or via email at brian.wag-ner@oregon.gov.

“This grant program was developed to increase the Arts Commission’s support of Oregon’s small arts providers,” said Commission Vice Chair Anne Taylor. “These organizations frequently represent the only arts presenter for remote and underserved regions of the state.”