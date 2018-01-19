Chrissy Reitz announces Sen. District 26 candidacy

Chrissy Reitz, a member of the Hood River County School Board and former neonatal intensive care nurse, announced Thursday her campaign to run as a Democrat for the Oregon House Senate District 26 seat.

The incumbent, Sen. Chuck Thomsen of Pine Grove, in his third term, said he plans to file for re-election. The primary is May 15 in Oregon; nominees will face off in the November General Election.

Senate District 26 includes the communities of Hood River and Sandy in Hood River County, as well as parts of east Multnomah County and Clackamas County.

“As a parent and school board member, I know that education is the key to opportunity and Oregon families deserve good paying jobs and access to quality, affordable healthcare,” said Reitz in a press release. “As our state senator, I’ll focus our priorities and ensure our local public schools have the resources they need.”

Reitz said that as a member of the Hood River County School Board, she has championed policies to make sure school funding goes to the classroom “so we can hire more teachers and expand access to career and technical education.”

Reitz founded the Gorge Kids Triathlon, an annual event that partners with local businesses to bring more than 300 kids and their families to the Hood River Waterfront to swim, bike, and run to raise money for physical education classes in local public schools.

Reitz earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from the University of Colorado in Boulder and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of Kansas School of Nursing. She and her husband, Max, live in Hood River with their two school-age children, Joe and Jill.