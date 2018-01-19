Gorge Heroes Awards event Jan. 28 in CL

Responders will receive thanks from the Cascade Locks community Jan. 28 at a public “Gorge Heroes Awards” event at Bridgeside Restaurant.

“We will have a chance to say thank you in person to Gorge volunteer firefighters who worked tirelessly to keep our community safe, including our own Cascade Locks firefighters,” said Caroline Park of Thunder Island Brewery.

“We are very excited to be able to present the Cascade Locks Fire & EMS Volunteer Fire program with a generous check, along with 12 other Gorge volunteer fire programs that responded to the Eagle Creek Fire,” Park said.

The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited; RSVP at bit.ly/GorgeHeroes or call Park at 503-440-3861.

The event starts at 5 p.m. at Bridgeside Restaurant 745 NW WaNaPa St., Cascade Locks.

Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be provided by Bridgeside and Thunder Island Brewing Company.

Park added, “We are excited to be distributing over $24,000 in donations raised from a very successful GoFundMe campaign.

“Initially, the goal was to raise $10,000, and we were successful in exceeding that number,” she said. “Now, more than $24,000 was raised by over 300 people. The intent of this fundraiser was to honor those first responders with volunteer fire departments that responded within the first 48 hours of the fire incident before the state conflagration was declared. In honor of this intent, donations will be presented for distribution in two tiers.”

The fundraiser isn’t over yet; donations will be accepted until Wednesday, Jan. 24. To donate to the campaign, go to gofundme.com/ supportgorgefirecrews.