Hood River Valley student featured in ‘Promise of Oregon’ education campaign

Nayeli Cornejo, a student at Hood River Valley High School, is being featured next week as part of a statewide public education support campaign known as “The Promise of Oregon.”

The “Promise” campaign, which officially debuted in November 2014, aims to create public support for K-14 education, to help meet the state’s 40-40-20 goals and lift student achievement and graduation rates. The Promise campaign also showcases districts whose cutting-edge programs are preparing students for careers and college. This school year, the campaign has a special focus on lifting high school graduation rates.

Cornejo is one of four students statewide who will be featured prominently next week on the campaign website, promiseoregon.org.

The website includes photos and videos of Oregon students who have completed the sentence beginning with: “I am the Promise of Oregon because …”

The “Promise” campaign is being coordinated by the Oregon School Boards Association (OSBA). The campaign is based on two defining principles: 1) Today’s students are Oregon’s greatest natural resource. 2) Oregonians must invest in our public schools so the next generation can reach its potential.

“We need to continue to dream bigger,” said Jim Green, OSBA’s executive director. “Public schools are the best investment we can make in our young people.”

OSBA is a member services agency for more than 200 locally elected boards serving school districts, education service districts and community colleges. It also provides services to charter schools and their boards.