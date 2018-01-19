HRV swimming takes second place at Madras Classic

The Hood River Valley swim team traveled to Madras last weekend for the Madras High White Buffalo Classic.

Eight teams participate at this meet: North Bend, Pendleton, Sisters, Philomath, Madras, Ridgeview, The Dalles and Hood River.

Of the eight teams, both the boys and girls from Hood River finished in second in team scoring, behind North Bend in both groups.

Junior swimmer Chad Klaas was the lone winner for the boys last weekend with two top-finishes.

Klaas won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard freestyle.

In the 200-yard individual medley, Klaas finished with a final time of two minutes and 8.84 seconds, beating out second-place by 7.06 second, earning the Eagles seven team points.

And in the 100-yard freestyle, he swam to a final time of 50.53, giving him the slight edge over North Bend’s Kenneth Shepherd, in second place, who finished with a time of 53.32.

A top-three finisher for the boys was Ethan Yokam, who finished third in the 100-yard backstroke with a final time of 1:07.66.

In the same race as Yokam, but a different event, David Hecksel for HRV finished fourth with a final time of 1:10.91.

Klaas, Yokam, Hecksel and Adam Burke, as a relay team, finished in third-place in the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.

In the 200-yard medley relay, the boys finished with a final time of 1:55.13. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the boys swam to a final time of 3:49.91, which was just only 0.55 seconds behind Pendleton’s relay team for second place.

The boys final team score was 40 points, which was just enough to earn them a second-place finish, as Pendleton in third-place ended with 39.

Final team scores at the Madras High White Buffalo Classic: North Bend (151), Hood River (40), Pendleton (39), Philomath (32), Ridgeview (30), Sisters (6), Madras (5), and The Dalles (5).

The girls were led in Madras by strong performances by their relay team: Allison Burke, Celilo Brun, Yasmeen Ziada and Courtney Castaneda.

These girls finished in second place in both of their relay events: 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.

The 2:07.68 final time was just enough to take second place over a North Bend relay team that finished with a time of 2:07.96 in the 200-yard medley relay.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, girls finished with a final time of 4:12.53, earning the Eagles 10 points with the second-place finish.

The other relay team for HRV, with Lillie Tomlinson, Alea McCarty, Abigail McCormack and Ziada, also performed well at this meet, finishing fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a final time of 1:58.12.

Outside of the performances by the two relay teams, the girls placed within the top six in eight different individual events, including a second and two third place finishes.

In the 500-yard freestyle, Burke earned second-place with her final time of 5:47.46 and followed that performance with a third-place finish in the 200-yard induvial medley.

Ziada was the third-place finisher for the girls in the 100-yard butterfly as she swam to a final time of 1:09.63.

Other finishes by HRV girls at the Madras High White Buffalo Classic: Ziada, fourth place finish in the 200-yard individual medley; Brun, fourth place finish in the 100-yard freestyle and sixth place finish in the 100-yard backstroke; McCormack, fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle; Amber Kennedy, sixth place finish in the 200-yard freestyle; Tomlinson, sixth place finish in the 50-yard freestyle; and McCarty, sixth place finish in the 100-yard backstroke.

Final team scores at the Madras High White Buffalo Classic: North Bend (152), Hood River (57), Pendleton (32), Sisters (31), Philomath (18), Madras (7), Ridgeview (6), and The Dalles (5).

Next up for the HRV swim team is a home dual meet versus Redmond and Ridgeview this Saturday, Jan. 20. Starting time for this meet is yet to be determined.