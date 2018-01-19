‘Novice’ debate team earns first place

The Hood River Valley High School Novice debate team of Claire Powell and Jacob Kaplan placed first in Junior Public Forum debate at the Hap Hingston Invitational Tournament held Jan. 12-13 at Pacific University in Forest Grove.

HRVHS entered 22 students in 46 events at the tournament. Students performed well in all levels of competition and the team sent 15 people to semi-final or final rounds, noted adviser DeLona Campos-Davis.

Top HRVHS finishers were Powell and Kaplan, first place Junior Public Forum debate; Kaplan, first place Junior Impromptu;

Mason Leavitt, second place Program Oral Interpretation, second place Extemporaneous Speaking, Semifinals Impromptu; Ruby Patterson, second place Expository Speaking;

Megan Church, third place Junior Prose Reading; Isabella Brennan, fourth place Junior Prose Reading; CJ Thorp, fifth place Junior Prose Reading; Diego Murphy-Mendez, fifth place Senior Impromptu; Leavitt and Erick Lizama, fifth place Senior Public Forum debate;

Amy Webber and Bruce Bradbury, sixth place Duo Interpretation; Audrey Schlemmer, sixth place Dramatic Interpretation; and Sofie Larsen-Teskey, semifinalist in Senior Prose Reading.