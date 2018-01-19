Police Log, Dec. 29 to Jan. 14

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Jan. 4 — I-84 — Officer assisted Hood River County Sheriff’s Office with a domestic call.

Jan. 12 — Cascade Avenue — Officer took report of a juvenile assaulting a parent. The juvenile left the property and the officer attempted to locate the juvenile.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Dec. 30 — Button Bridge Road — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, obstruction and a Hood River probation violation detainer. In the same incident, a Bingen resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, tampering with physical evidence, obstruction and a Hood River probation violation detainer.

Jan. 4 — I-84 at exit 64 — Portland resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of misdemeanor driving while suspended. In the same incident, a Tacoma resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding warrant out of Multnomah county and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. In addition, a Los Angeles resident was lodged at NORCOR for an outstanding warrant out of Marion County.

Jan. 4 — Cascade Avenue, 3400 block — Individual arrested for misdemeanor driving while suspend and possession of heroin.

Jan. 5 — 12th Street, 1400 block — Hood River resident cited and released for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine.

Jan. 7 — Highway 30 at Highway 35 — Male cited for minor in possession of marijuana.

Jan. 8 — Cascade Avenue, 3300 block — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle had a strong marijuana odor. The male driver was ultimately cited and released for minor in possession of marijuana.

Jan. 11 — Hood River — Washington male cited for minor in possession of marijuana, driving uninsured, and not having an operator’s license.

Jan. 12 — Hood River — Two juveniles were cited for minor in possession of marijuana. One of the two was also cited for juvenile in possession of tobacco.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Jan. 1 — Ninth Street, 1500 block — Officer dispatched to a fight in progress. Two males were cited and released for disorderly conduct II.

Jan. 10 — Front Street, 200 block — Hood River transient male cited and released for trespass.

Jan. 11 — Portway Avenue, 900 block — Vandalism to a U-Haul reported.

Jan. 12 — Cascade Avenue, 2500 block — Hood River transient male arrested for trespass II.

Jan. 12 — Jackson Park — Hood River transient male arrested for criminal mischief I.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Dec. 31 — Second Street Overpass — Hood River resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. A breath test showed the resident to have a BAC of more than twice the legal limit.

Dec. 31 — Second Street Overpass — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after observed signs of impairment. The driver later failed a breath test and was cited and released at his residence to an adult male.

Jan. 1 — Hood River — Female stopped for a traffic violation. Further investigation determined the driver was intoxicated and she was arrested for driving under the influence.

Jan. 5 — Oak Street, 400 block — Molalla resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to preform the duties of a driver.

Jan. 5 — Second Street Overpass — Vehicle stopped for driving without headlights. The driver was later arrested after officer observed several signs of impairment. The California resident later submitted to a breath test and was booked and lodged at NORCOR for driving under the influence.

Jan. 7 — Hood River — Boise resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. A breath test revealed a BAC above the legal limit.

Jan. 14 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. A breath test showed the BAC to be above the legal limit.

Jan. 14 — Hood River — Female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Jan. 2 — Lincoln Street, 1800 block — Hood River male reported the theft of a check, which was altered and negotiated.

Jan. 10 — Second Street, 200 block — Officer took a report of a $50 counterfeit bill.

Jan. 11 — Freedom Drive, 2200 block — Unlawful use of a credit card reported.

Jan. 12 — Second Street, 200 block — Stolen photocopies of personal identification reported.

n Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Dec. 29 — Hood River — Washington resident arrested for misdemeanor driving while suspended.

Dec. 29 — Cascade Avenue, 2100 block — Hit and run reported.

Dec. 29 — Hood River — Hit and run reported.

Jan. 2 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Vehicle reported to have been driven over a traffic safety island. The driver was arrested and charged with reckless driving, tampering with physical evidence and possession of heroin.

Jan. 2 — Wasco Street, 2700 block — Possible hit and run reported.

Jan. 3 — Oak Street, 1500 block — Hood River resident’s abandoned vehicle impounded.

Jan. 4 — Columbia Street, 800 block — Hood River resident’s trailer impounded.

Jan. 9 — 16th and Belmont — Vehicle crash reported.

Jan. 12 — I-84 at milepost 64 — Officer contacted female driver who had been in a motor vehicle crash. Injuries were reported.

Jan. 14 — Highway 35, 2300 block — Officer conducted a traffic stop. The driver did not have valid driving privileges and her vehicle was towed.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Jan. 6 — Cascade Avenue, 2400 block — Officer responded to a theft report. Other officers were on the scene and relayed information regarding the suspects. Ultimately, the male was located on Cascade Avenue. He had an outstanding felony warrant from Washington.

Jan. 10 — May Street and 13th — Officer contacted a vehicle with two individuals inside. Both were cited for minor in possession of marijuana. The female had an outstanding warrant and was charged with giving false information to a police officer.

Jan. 11 — Hood River — Restraining order violation reported.

Jan. 14 — Hood River — Transient male arrested on an active local warrant.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Jan. 3 — Columbia Street, 800 block — Female taken into custody for theft of services from a taxi service.

Jan. 6 — Oak Street, 200 block — Hood River resident contacted regarding the theft of a coat and money.

Jan. 7 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft II reported.

Jan. 8 — Pacific Avenue, 900 block — Stolen package reported.

Jan. 9 — June Street, 2400 block — Attempted theft by deception reported.

Jan. 12 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer dispatched for a theft in progress. A Hood River resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for theft II.

Jan. 14 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Officer responded to a theft involving alcohol and a male subject not wanting to cooperate with store employees. The male was later cited for theft and minor in possession of alcohol.

Jan. 13 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer made contact with an employee regarding an additional theft from a subject who was arrested Jan. 12.

Sex offenses:

Jan. 2 — Hood River — Officer made contact with a victim of sexual assault.

Other:

Dec. 30 — Hood River — Resident found a car key downtown and turned it in to the police.

Jan. 2 — N. 15th Street — Child neglect reported.

Jan. 10 — Salmon Lane, 2100 block — Hood River resident cited for advertising a short-term rental property without a license.

Jan. 10 — Prospect Avenue, 1800 block — Hood River resident cited for advertising a short-term rental property without a license.

Jan. 10 — May Street, 2800 block — Two Hood River residents cited for advertising a short-term rental property without a license.

Jan. 10 — Young Lane, 3000 block — Hood River resident cited for advertising a short-term rental property without a license.

Jan. 13 — State Street — Female juvenile placed on a police officer’s mental hold after making suicidal threats.