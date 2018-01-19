‘White Privilege, Let’s Talk’ series starts at Riverside Church

On Jan. 21, Riverside Community Church will launch an eight-week series on Sunday mornings entitled “White Privilege, Let’s Talk: A Resource for Transformational Dialogue.”

The series, led by Riverside’s minister Rev. Vicky Stifter, emerges from the United Church of Christ’s commitment to foster conversations on difficult topics — including race.

The curriculum is designed to help those concerned about racism and racial equity to see, with new eyes, how privilege works in our lives, communities and institutions. The goal of the gatherings is to foster awareness, nurture honest and respectful dialogue, and promote healing and justice. All are welcome.

Those interested in learning more are invited to an informational session on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 9:10-10 a.m. The church is located at Fourth and State streets in downtown Hood River.

For more information call 541-386-1412 or go to riversideucc.com.