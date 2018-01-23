Columbia Gorge STEM Hub announced as finalist in award challenge

US2020 announces 15 finalists, including the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub in The Dalles, for the STEM Coalition Challenge, a competition for communities across the country to develop cross-sector partnerships to bring quality hands-on STEM mentoring and maker-centered learning to underrepresented students. These finalists will now move forward to compete for $1 million in resources to implement their bold strategies, representing some of the most innovative approaches to tackling the opportunity gap through STEM, stated a press release.

The proposal submitted by the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub included a close partnership with The Dalles-Wasco County Library, The Dalles High School, and the Gorge Technology Association. CTE teacher Robert Clark will be representing TDHS at the national convening. As Clark explained, "Connecting the classroom directly to industry has never been more important than now. US2020 gives us an awesome opportunity to further connect industry to education. We will bring in professionals with experience to bolster students’ hands-on learning with the real and soft skills they will need to be successful in today's changing workforce."

In addition to Arconic Foundation, US2020’s work is supported by national investments from Amgen, Chevron, Discovery Communications, Genentech, Fidelity Investments, Tata Consultancy Services, and the Corporation for National and Community Service.

For more information about the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub, or to get involved in STEM Mentoring in the Gorge, visit www.gorgeSTEM.org or contact Christy Christopher, Columbia Gorge STEM Hub coordinator, at 541-266-2046.