Elks choose Jordan Ziegner, Nicolette Paulus as Students of the Month

Jordan Ziegner and Nicolette Paulus, Hood River Valley High School seniors, have been selected as the Hood River Elks Lodge December Students of the Month.

Ziegner is president of Youth Heart of Hospice, visiting folks on hospice care. She helps plan the outings to local elderly residence care facilities. Ziegner volunteers for the local food bank, helping collect cans and money during the annual food drive, and helps pack baskets for the Christmas Project. Ziegner has performed community service through her church youth group, such as the Red Cross blood drive. She currently serves as the First Counselor in the young women’s Laurel Presidency for the LDS church. She participated in the Crop Walk, solicited donations for Pencils of Promise, a non-profit organization that helps send young kids to school in developing countries, and has volunteered at the Bridge of the Goddess run in conjunction with the cheer squad. At the student-run junior cheer clinics, she offers girls a chance to try a different sportthat helps to build confidence.

Ziegner has been a member of the HRVHS student government all four years of high school. In that capacity, she has helped organize many events and activities for the school, including prom, the lock-in, Mr. HRV, homecoming events, dances, and elections. She is currently the spirit leader for the school. She is also a student ambassador, a role in which she helps new students adjust to the school, and promotes a positive environment at her school. In a similar role, she works as a Link Leader. She is the editor of the yearbook and is part of both HRV cheer squads, cheering for games in the fall and winter, and cheering competitively for the winter team. As the Asian Club secretary, she assists in planning its events, and encouraging appreciation of diverse cultures in our school. Ziegner also works as a student assistant for the migrant summer school program and as an assistant at the Hood River Airport, scheduling flights, answering phones, and filling gas tanks.

Ziegner has applied to Brigham Young University and is thinking of majoring in dentistry. Her parents are Lisa and Luis Ziegner, and her siblings are Josh and Emilee, both BYU students, and Scottie, who is on his LDS mission in Lima, Peru.

•

Paulus is the daughter of Bret and Colleen Paulus. She maintains a 4.0 GPA. Paulus is a National Honor Society member, has played high school soccer and tennis, and has ski raced. As a member of the varsity tennis team, she was elected captain her junior year and received the “Most Inspirational” award. Paulus competed for HRVHS at state her freshman and sophomore years.

At Hood River Valley High School, she has given tours and answered questions for incoming freshmen regarding classes, sports, and clubs. She is an AVID tutor and is active in the LEOS organization, currently serving as president. Her work with LEOS has led her to travel to Chicago and Honolulu for international conventions where LEOS collaborate with Lions clubs from all over the world on how to improve our communities and search for solutions to world problems. In September, she attended the United States and Canada Leadership Forum.

In addition, Paulus has participated in Earth Day, face painting for kids, collected bottles and cans for recycling, picked up trash and restored wildlife habitats at Timothy Lake, and cleaned up the Palama Settlement grounds. She has volunteered for the Christmas Project, shopping for gifts and wrapping them for needy families. She created a glazed ceramic bowl to donate to the Empty Bowls fundraiser. She has helped out at the Harvest Fest, the WAAAM Fly-In, the Cross Columbia Swim, the Big Sister/Big Brother Bowl for Kids’ Sake, the Parkdale Elementary School Carnival, and collected shoes for the Soles for Souls project. Paulus has dedicated many hours to the FISH Food Bank, where she transferred and organized food items and checked in customers. She also helped at the community garden, harvesting crops to give to the food bank. Her work with the FISH Food Bank has been the most meaningful because she can see how much volunteering directly benefits the community.

Outside of school activities and volunteering, Paulus works as a babysitter, a windsurfing instructor for Big Winds, scoops ice cream at Mike’s, and is a children’s tennis instructor for Community Ed. She plans to attend Montana State, where her sister Kirra also attended, majoring in nutrition and conservation biology and ecology.