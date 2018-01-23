Entertainment Update for Jan. 24 edition

Kory Quinn Jan. 27

Country-rockers Kory Quinn and the Quintessentials return to Hood River on Saturday, Jan. 27. Catch them at River City Saloon as they celebrate a new CD, “Live at the OK Theater,” which should help chase away any mid-winter blues. — Jim Drake

Stages Salon returns Jan. 24

“Family: It’s Complicated” will be the theme of this month’s Stages Salon on Wednesday, Jan. 24 beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Stave and Stone Winery on Oak Street. Music and dramatic offerings will include songs from the upcoming musical “Fun Home.” This free, 21-and-over, no-host event is presented by Stages, part of the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association. Stave & Stone, 210 Oak St., Hood River; 541-946-3750.

Wasco Brothers at TD Eagles

Join the Wasco Bros. this Saturday, Jan. 27, at the Dalles Eagles for a night of Honky Tonkin — 7-11 p.m. The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.

Kit Garoutte at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Kit Garoutte, Friday, Jan. 26, 6-9 p.m.

Guitar and vocals by Kit Garoutte — jazz, pop, classical, blues, R&B, folk, funk, rock, new acoustic — an eclectic, finger pickin’ mix you won’t want to miss.

Soul Prophet, Friday, Feb. 2, 6-9 p.m.

Soul Prophet is led by the souful vocals of Amber Nelson. She has put together a collection of R&B songs with heartfelt arrangements. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Laughs in Lyle Jan. 27

It’s professional stand up comedy at the Lyle Hotel featuring headliner comedian Tyler Boeh, with support from Matt Erikson, on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. Cover charge is $15. The Lyle Hotel, 100 Seventh St., Lyle, Wash.; 509-365-5953.

Kit Garoutte at Tarwater

Cacth guitarist Kit Garoutte every Tuesday for the Happy Hour Show (4-7 p.m.) at White Salmon’s Tarwater Tavern. Garoutte ’s style ranges from acoustic to eclectic — something for everyone. Tarwater Tavern, 130 Jewett Blvd, White Salmon, Wash.

Beth Wood plays Jan. 26

Critics say Beth Wood is “a woman with the heart of songcraft in her blood and the exceptional musicianship to back it up.” Described as “a modern-day troubadour and believer in the power of song,” Wood has been winning over American audiences for 20 years. “Beth’s music is soulful, organic, intelligent, barefoot, high-energy communication of joy.” Friday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m., 401 Montello Ave., Hood River. For more information call Paul Blackburn at 541-387-4011.

