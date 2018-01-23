HRV nordic skiing results

This past Saturday, the OISRA Nordic Ski League put ski to snow at Mt. Hood Meadows Nordic Center.

The race, a “skiathlon,” comprised of 2K classic skiing and 4.5K skate skiing, combined both Nordic disciplines and proved to be a difficult challenge.

With four inches of fresh snow and moderate snow temperature, racers put their wax to the test. The classic portion was a long downhill to a long uphill into the transition zone, where racers quickly switched gear and began their skate portion. The transition zone was comprised of a long green turf mat where racers set up their alternate gear.

The race was won and lost in the transition, as skis, boots, and poles must be switched, and racers are against the clock. Hood River showed strength in their balanced skills between skate and classic. Hood River brought home three medals: Finn Peterson in fifth and Muir Emmons in eighth for the boys, and Ivy McDonald in fifth for the girls.

Boys and girls took home third overall in the OISRA League. The race was made possible by the HRV Nordic coaches, parents, and Mt. Hood Meadows Nordic staff.