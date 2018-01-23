HRV skiing begins strong

The HRV ski team had their first competitive meet of the season last Saturday, Jan. 20, up on Mount Hood.

Eight schools competed last weekend, including Franklin, Barlow, Grant, Sandy, St. Mary’s Academy, Horizon Christian, The Dalles and Hood River.

The HRV girls swept away the competition, taking the top-four podium spots and placed six girls in the top 10.

Erin Sutherland for the Eagles took first place at this competition with a final time of one minute and 16.70 seconds, barely beating out Josie Peterson, who finished less than a second behind with a final time of 1:17.41.

In third and fourth place were Erika Anderson (1:18.43) and Paris Nunn (1:19.07), finishing just seconds out of first and second place.

The final finishers for the Eagles within the top 10 were Sarah Hall (1:22.90) and Tori Hopkins (1:24.65) in seventh and eighth place.

The one Horizon athlete who competed in this race, Mattea Schwab, finished in ninth place with a time of 1:26.11.

With HRV picking up from where they left off last season, the boys also had themselves an impressive opening meet with four athletes finishing in the top 10.

Christopher McElwee was the highest finisher for the Eagles as he placed second with a final time of 1:18.19, which was less than a second behind Franklin’s Nils Streedain, who finished with a final time of 1:17.52.

The boys rounded out the top five with fourth and fifth place finishes from Nash Levy (1:18.95) and Mitchell Lamer (1:20.40).

And in seventh place for the Eagles was Colson Zack, who finished with a final time of 1:20.83.

Next up for the HRV ski team is a competition in Bend this upcoming Saturday, Jan. 27 at Mount Bachelor.