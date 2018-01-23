HRV wrestling beats Bend then follows with top-finishes at Elks

HRV wrestling had their biggest weekend of the season this past weekend, with a thrilling home dual matchup against Bend on Jan. 19. The following day, Jan. 20, the team hosted its annual Elks Tournament.

Against Bend, both the boys and girls were victorious against the Lava Bears.

The boys won eight of 14 matches Friday night to beat Bend by a final team score of 47-33.

Ranked number one in the state at 132 pounds, Jason Shaner continued his undefeated season with a win over James Anderson by a final time fall of four minutes and 15 seconds.

At 285 pounds, senior Adrian Ramirez took down Lane Bays with a fall time of 1:01.

Cade Parker also had a fall victory as he finished the 138-pound match with a final fall time of 3:37 over Jonovan King.

Other victories by the boys versus Bend: Justin Lane, final fall time of 4:36 over Andre Alonso; Ryan Zeller, forfeit victory; Chad Muenzer, final fall time of 1:04 over Noah Rossi; Preston Armstrong, final fall time of 3:32 over John Taylor; and Blake Willis, forfeit victory.

The girls were also very impressive the night before the Elks Tournament as they won six of their nine dual matches versus Bend to beat the Lava Bears 36-18 in the final team score.

At 135 pounds, HRV’s Elena Kroll won by a final fall time of 2:46 over Sasha Smith.

Emily Mitchell would follow up Kroll’s performance with a fall victory of her own over Noemi Mosso Nava by a final time of 3:10 for the fall victory.

Other victories by the girls versus Bend: Grace Miller, final fall time of 0:43 over Victoria Hooks; Maria Bishai, forfeit victory; Lexie McCafferty, forfeit victory; and Christine Marquez, forfeit victory.

After the dual meet with Bend, the boys were back on the mats 15 hours later for HRV’s annual Elks Tournament on Jan. 20.

A total of 24 teams traveled to compete in this tournament.

Although the boys team didn’t end up in the top-three of the final team scores, they did finish with four athletes in the final match of their weight class and ended with two champions: Shaner and Ramirez.

Shaner continues to get it done as he walked through the 132-pound division, coming away with a fall time victory of 1:03 over Benjamin Kleier from Cleveland; the win puts Shaner at 37-0 on the season.

At 26-5 on the season, Ramirez beat Brandon Lareau of Crescent Valley by a fall time victory of 5:26 for the first place finish.

Second place finishers were Zeller and Muenzer.

Zeller, who is 28-11 this season, would fall in the 120-pound championship match to Manuel Monroy of Thurston by a 18-5 major decision.

Also losing in the final match by major decision was Muenzer, falling to Centennial’s Phillip Kue by a final point total of 26-11.

On top of these four finishes for HRV, the Eagles also had three other wrestlers place inside the top-six.

Parker earned third after beating King from Bend for a second time in two days.

Other victories for the boys at the Elks Tournament: Cody Durham, 4-0 decision victory over Brian Jenkins for a fifth-place finish; and Willis earned sixth place after losing to Joseph Mercado of Reynolds in the fifth place match.

While the boys weren’t able to finish in the top-three in the final team standings Saturday, the girls would wrestle to a second place team finish.

The girls had three champions and six total who placed last weekend.

Kroll, Miller and Marquez all earned first-place victories in their respective weight classes. On top of the first place finish for Miller, she was also awarded the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler Award.

McCafferty and Mitchell were unable to come away with first-place finishes in their championship matches, but were still awarded second place finishes.

And in the 100-pound weight class, Aryn Dahlstrom came away with a fourth place finish to round out the Elks Tournament for the Eagles.

Final girls team scores at the Elks Tournament: Thurston 196, HRV 155.5 and Century 115.

Upcoming meets:

Before HRV travels to Putnam on Saturday, Jan. 27 for the Rex Putnam Invitational, the Eagles wrestling team is on the road for a dual match versus Hermiston on Wednesday, Jan. 24. The girls will start at 6 p.m. and the boys will follow at 7 p.m.