January exhibition celebrates community

Reuse, recycle, recreate! Columbia Center for the Arts presents February’s exhibition featuring art created with recycled materials. Fun, dynamic, and full of creativity, recycled art challenges the artist to use materials at hand to express their vision, stated a press release. Both 2- and 3-dimentional work will be on display.

In the lobby gallery there will be an exhibition of art by young artists from the Hood River Valley High School.

Each year, the Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards Alliance partners with more than 100 visual arts and literary arts organizations across the country to bring the Scholastic Awards to local communities. The students who have submitted work will be showing their work in the lobby for the month of February and at the First Friday opening, they will be awarded their Gold or Silver Keys or Honorable Mentions.

Panelists look for works that best exemplify originality, technical skill, and the emergence of a personal voice or vision.

In the Windermere Real Estate Gallery on Oak Street, the quilts of fiber artist Rhonda Harris will be on display. The Cathedral Ridge Winery Gallery is hosting a show featuring the work on local quilt artist Linda Reichenbach through early March.

Cathedral Ridge and Windermere Realty have sponsored this exhibition. The Columbia Art Gallery is open Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Participating Artists:

Debora Lorang

Joann Lundberg

Scott MacDonald

Tracy Klass

Joyce Kelly

Sandra Choate

Jinx Griswold

Rodney Stuart

Kathleen O'Hern

Matthew Gerlick

HRVHS Students

Peggy Dills Kelter

Doug Burke

Nancy Houfek Brown

Les Lively

Brad Lorang

Maureen Lauran

Michelle Thompson

Alan Root