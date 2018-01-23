January exhibition celebrates community

Reuse, recycle, recreate! Columbia Center for the Arts presents February’s exhibition featuring art created with recycled materials. Fun, dynamic, and full of creativity, recycled art challenges the artist to use materials at hand to express their vision, stated a press release. Both 2- and 3-dimentional work will be on display.
In the lobby gallery there will be an exhibition of art by young artists from the Hood River Valley High School.
Each year, the Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards Alliance partners with more than 100 visual arts and literary arts organizations across the country to bring the Scholastic Awards to local communities. The students who have submitted work will be showing their work in the lobby for the month of February and at the First Friday opening, they will be awarded their Gold or Silver Keys or Honorable Mentions.
Panelists look for works that best exemplify originality, technical skill, and the emergence of a personal voice or vision.
In the Windermere Real Estate Gallery on Oak Street, the quilts of fiber artist Rhonda Harris will be on display. The Cathedral Ridge Winery Gallery is hosting a show featuring the work on local quilt artist Linda Reichenbach through early March.
Cathedral Ridge and Windermere Realty have sponsored this exhibition. The Columbia Art Gallery is open Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Participating Artists:
Debora Lorang
Joann Lundberg
Scott MacDonald
Tracy Klass
Joyce Kelly
Sandra Choate
Jinx Griswold
Rodney Stuart
Kathleen O'Hern
Matthew Gerlick
HRVHS Students
Peggy Dills Kelter
Doug Burke
Nancy Houfek Brown
Les Lively
Brad Lorang
Maureen Lauran
Michelle Thompson
Alan Root
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment