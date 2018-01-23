Kegler's Corner: Levi Phelps Rolls 708

Young Levi Phelps garnered the gold in last week’s league action at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes. Levi’s smooth strokes struck for a stack of strikes in the hi-octane Wednesday night Fraternal league as he joined the exclusive club of bowlers who have shattered the 700 barrier this season. Levi tossed a sweet scratch 708 three game series, beating his average by 141 pins.

Levi has been a key player in his team’s unprecedented three straight wins in this challenging league as they have a 10 point lead with just two weeks to go in round two. If they win round two, they automatically qualify to bowl for a record four-peat in the league championship battle!

Jeff Miller and Lynn Spellman also pummeled the pins last week. Jeff fired a huge scratch 770 set in the Monday night Industrial league. Lynn Spellman on the other hand has posted so many big numbers lately we’ve lost count, and he added another last week, a cool scratch 729 series.

Others who beat their average last week included Tim Furlong, who notched a nifty scratch 641 set on three good 200 games. Tim beat his average by 128 pins. Austin Dehart had a fine scratch 650 set which was 119 pins over his average. And painter Randy Nieto’s bold brush strokes produced a scratch 658 series that topped his average by 106 pins. Jay Orand beat his average by 104 sticks. And Terry Arthur authored a nifty scratch 628 set. Terry racked up solid 232 and 227 games in his set. Finally, last but certainly not least, the ebullient Court Barker joined his teammate Levi Phelps in the Fraternal, punching the pins to the tune of a solid scratch 675 series that was 102 pins over his average.

League reports:

Monday night Industrial league: Jeff Miller, 278, 256, 236 games and 770 series; Nancy Asai, 246, 210, 210 games and 666 series; Randy Nieto, 245 game and 658 series; Austin Dehart, 239 game and 650 series; Kevin Harris, 255 game; Lynn Spellman, 246 game; Travis Adams 246 game; Rod Pratt, 242 game; Mark Chabotte, 235 game.

Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers league: Nancy Asai, 235 game.

Tuesday Nite Mixed league: Patrick Olson, 259 game and 695 series; Mike Parke, 247 game and 690 series; Mary Finley, 243, 214, 201 games and 658 series; Chad Mason, 250 game and 652 series; Nancy Asai, 243, 202 games and 631 series; Ciena Brittle, 235 game; Shaiyan Brittle, 226 game.

Wednesday afternoon Senior Colts & Fillies league: Lynn Spellman, 269, 257 games and 729 series; Kim McCartney, 213, 201 games and 613 series; Ken Kramer, 211 game; Ed Busick, 203 game; Len Hickman, 202 game; Bucky Klantchnek, 200 game.

Wednesday night Fraternal league: Levi Phelps, 249, 235 games and 708 series; Josh Worth, 279 game and 690 series; Court Barker, 255 game and 675 series; Patrick Olson, 258 game; Lynn Spellman, 245 gamel; Jeremy Bloom, 243 game; Bernie Keys, 214 game; Ciena Brittle, 212 game.

Thursday afternoon senior Lads & Lassies league: George Buck, 220 game; Jolene Randall, 214 game; Alan Ross, 201 game.

Thursday County league: Andrew Hoffman, 226 game; Gordon Pillon, 217 game; Rod Pratt, 204, 204 games; Jacob Hawkins, 203 game.