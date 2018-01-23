LUBA upholds Morrison Park rezone

The state land use board has sided with a city-supported zone change that would lead to transforming Lot 700 — Morrison Park — into a housing project.

Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals issued a decision Friday affirming the City of Hood River’s rezone.

The city is partnering with non-profit Mid-Columbia Housing Authority and Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation on plans for affordable housing at the property.

Following a hearing process, the city decided in May 2017 to carry out the zone swap. City staff proposed changing the parcel from Open Space/Public Facilities (OS/PF) to Urban High Density Residential (R-3).

That drew controversy. Some residents decried the concept of removing the wooded park at Wasco and 20th streets. Others supported the rezone in favor of new housing in the neighborhood.

The issue rose via citizen appeal to LUBA, culminating in a argument process and then the board’s decision last week.

Steve Wheeler, city manager, said the ruling was “entirely in favor” of the city, and the matter wasn’t sent back to the city to resolve.

The city’s rezoning stands, he said. However, next there will be a window of time for the appellant to file with the court of appeals, he said.

Hood River Mayor Paul Blackburn praised LUBA’s action.

“There was no remand. This is a great validation of our process … this is a great thing for our effort to use that land for affordable housing,” Blackburn said.

Since fall, CHCC has studied and sketched out options for what form the housing project will take. Officials said earlier this month the design period will take another six months on the 4.5-acre project.

Susan Crowley, who led the appeal against the Lot 700 rezone, expressed disappointment in LUBA’s decision.

“This is not about affordable housing. Everyone agrees that's important. But parks should not be pitted against housing,” Crowley said.

“The city has told us that it's already looking at other non-park public properties to use for housing. It would be a win-win for the city to build elsewhere and spare this park,” Crowley said.

Legal matters aren’t completely put to bed, she said.

“LUBA’s decision is disappointing, but it’s only the first step of a multi-phase appeal process. The next level is an appeal to the courts,” Crowley said. “The opinion will be evaluated more closely to get a better idea of what the appropriate next steps might be.”

Wheeler to retire

The City of Hood River’s highest ranking staffer will step down this summer.

Wheeler announced at Monday’s city council meeting he will retire effective July 1.

Wheeler, 65, has served as manager for about four years. City leaders selected him in March 2014, and he started his position in May.

Before his time in Hood River, Wheeler was interim director of planning and development at Metro in Portland, and previously served as Clackamas County administrator and Tualatin city manager.

Council members on Monday voiced an intention for Wheeler to be active in the process of bringing on his replacement.