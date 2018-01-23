ODOT rockfall work at Rowena wraps up Jan. 22

The Dalles — Construction crews returned to the scene of a big rockfall along U.S. Highway 30 near Rowena Crest last week. They installed a steel screen to prevent the kind of rock slide that happened last spring, putting motorists at risk and forcing a closure of the highway.

The work wrapped up Monday, Jan. 22.

Workers from Rock Supremacy of Bend were set to begin the installation process on Tuesday, Jan. 9, under a $176,000 contract with Oregon Department of Transportation to cover the problem rock face with steel mesh.



The location is just east of Rowena Crest on the Historic Columbia River Highway.



Traffic was prohibited in the area while the project chugged on.

Motorists and bicyclists were prevented from entering the area until the ODOT project was complete.

The project site was between Mosier and The Dalles.