Pick of the Week: All-glow mini golf this weekend

Hood River’s only full-size indoor glow in the dark 18-hole mini golf course will open its doors for one more weekend before closing until November on Friday, Jan. 26 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 27 from 2-8 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ninth and State streets.

This neon-lit mini golf course offers 18 unique and entertaining holes that will be a fun challenge for all ages, said Immanuel Lutheran Pastor Jeff Mueller.

“This perfect family activity is sponsored by the church that brings you the Community Easter Egg Hunt and Halloween Community Carnival every year — Immanuel Lutheran Church,” Mueller said. “Bring the family and enjoy an amazing golfing experience right here in Hood River.”

Cost is $5 per person for 18 holes.

For more information, visit www.ImmanuelHR.org.