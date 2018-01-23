Playground Structure Replacement: Children’s Park campaign begins, needs to raise $100,000

The Children’s Park Steering Committee has announced that it needs to raise $100,000 in donations to replace the deteriorating play structure at Hood River Children’s Park at the corner of Ninth and Eugene streets.

The replacement of the 25-year-old park, which has reached the end of its lifespan, will cost approximately $400,000. The City of Hood River, in partnership with Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation, will contribute $300,000 to the project, but the remainder will need to come via donations from individuals and corporate sponsors.

HOW TO HELP Donations can be made via www.gofundme.com/... or by sending a request to childrenspark@cit... and they will email you a form and instructions on where to send your donation.

The Steering Committee was formed last summer when it was discovered that the current structure was rotting and determined to be unsafe. A selection process chose a company from Ithaca, N.Y., Play By Design, as the general contractors for the design and construction of the new park, but in order to keep the price down it will require a great deal of local volunteers during the construction phase.

The Steering Committee is made up of a representative from each of the following entities: City of Hood River, Hood River Parks and Recreation, The Next Door, Hood River Rotary, Livable Hood River and involved community members. The committee meets once a week and is now concentrating most of their efforts on raising the $100,000 needed to fill the gap in funding. A Go Fund Me page has been set up and several different donation levels have been established.

A donation of $100 will enable the donor to have a fence picket engraved and memorialized at the park. Picnic tables and benches can be purchased and larger donations will have their donation recognized on a placard on the individual implements of the structure. The committee needs to have two-thirds of the gap funds raised by April 1 in order to move forward and meet the build deadline.

The Hood River Rotary Foundation has agreed to run all donations through their non-profit entity, thereby making all donations tax exempt. Rotary representative, Greg Colt, said, “We have raised a couple of thousand dollars so far, but we really need help getting the word out because our deadline is rapidly approaching.”

The community build project will take place June 5-10 and will require about 300 volunteers, both skilled and unskilled. Steve Wheeler, Hood River city manager, said, “The aging Children’s Park play structure is usable now, but it is imperative that we construct its replacement this spring. That will ensure that we have a new structure in use during the busy summer season.”