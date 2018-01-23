Yesteryears: Ruptured natural gas line closes downtown in 1998

1918 — 100 years ago

Unless something unforeseen happens, the East Side bridge over the Hood River just east of town will be open for traffic Saturday and residents of the East Side will be able to come to the city on that day to do their trading by way of the East Side grade, as usual. The gang which has been working on the bridge has done so under great handicaps, the water continuing high for some time after the bridge was washed out. Since then, the heavy and almost continuous rainfall has also made conditions thoroughly disagreeable for the workers. However, the piling is now practically all driven and the super-structure and flooring will be built without delay.

1928 — 90 years ago

News Of The Week Of Local Interest: The Hackett Furniture Co. is now located in its new store in the Hall building on Oak Street. Mr. Hackett last Monday morning secured the services of a large number of men and the moving job was quickly completed. Sunday was a day of real sport for the younger folk, and also for some of the older ones. Up the hill and down again all day long and well after dark was the one idea of all who own bobsleds or coasters. It was great fun to watch some of our older residents of both sexes trying to gather themselves in to the size of a coaster. But there’s no sport like one which wipes away the years. The Mummery Music Shoppe is now demonstrating the latest in Gulbranson piano products, a player piano with a mandolin attachment, which gives a combination of a piano and mandolin music which is very realistic.

VERBATIM: Meadows Debut Billed on Friday Grand opening of the Northwest’s newest major ski area will be Friday when state and county dignitaries gather to christen Mt. Hood Meadows. Gretchen Fraser, the first Olympics gold medal winner in skiing for the United States, will be one of those participating in the opening. A ceremony at 11 a.m. will mark the opening, followed by a lunch in the newly completed lodge. Brief talks will follow the lunch. Meadows officials indicated that last weekend’s opening of the No. 1 chairlift, together with finishing touches applied to the lodge this week, put the area in good shape for the opening. Main thing lacking right now is a fairly necessary ingredient — snow. Wednesday’s report indicated there were only 54 inches of snow at the meadows. At Cooper Spur, a light snow covering had further receded until conditions were such that only the auxiliary tow will operate this weekend, unless more snow falls between now and Saturday. That might happen. Latest Cascade weather report said Wednesday that rain was expected later in the day, turning to snow in the evening, followed by a continued drop in temperature at the higher elevations. Whatever happens to the weather, however, won’t change the grand opening schedule for Friday at Meadows. — Hood River News, January 25, 1968

1938 — 80 years ago

One definite result of the Liquor Commission hearing, held on Tuesday, is the clearing of any doubt as to Hood River police powers as related to the conduct of beer halls and other public places in which intoxicating beverages are dispensed. According to Wm. Hedlund, of the Liquor Commission staff, all local officers have concurrent jurisdiction to act when necessary, in the same capacity as officials of the Liquor Commission. This announcement clears any doubt on local police jurisdiction as related to beer halls.

1948 — 70 years ago

A meeting of the general public in the Odell fire district, one of interest to all property holders, will be held Tuesday evening at 8 in the Odell high school, states Arne Udelius, president of the fire district board of directors. Construction of a fire station is now well underway at the site north of Lafferty and Woods store. The building, which will measure 24 by 32 feet, is one of frame construction, with exterior of aluminum, and will be a story and one-half in height. The upper story will be used for a meeting room and the lower section for housing truck and fire equipment, which have been ordered.

1958 — 60 years ago

To most residents in the Hood River Valley, the 1957-1958 winter, one of the mildest in recent history, comes as a pleasant surprise but leaves a feeling of uneasiness. School children, happy to be outside at a time when they would normally have to sit sniffing by a radiator, still wish we might have some snow to play in. Valley orchardists, delighted with the opportunity to get some outside house work done, converse with wary eye on their near-to-bud trees. At Rudy Gehrig’s service station, the talk was directed toward a coming snowstorm, due in Wednesday evening, according to scuttlebutt. The station staff said the weather had depressed antifreeze and snow tire sales, “but then people do a lot more driving in this kind of weather so the gas trade balances it.”

1968 — 50 years ago

A pageant held for the past six years to select a Miss Hood River County will be discontinued this year by the sponsoring Jaycee organization. During a meeting held last week, the Jaycees decided to channel their efforts in other directions rather than continue with the time-consuming event. The decision came despite the growing popularity of the event, which witnessed increased attendance during each year it was staged. “I guess you might say a decrease of interest by the club brought on our decision,” said Roger Woosley, club president. “This is a nine-month project and a very difficult one to handle every year.”

1978 — 40 years ago

“It looks like we’re right back where we were before this meeting started,” said County Commission Chairman Elmer Murray after a city council-county board meeting Monday on Urban Growth Boundaries. His remark on the gap separating city and county views on future growth expressed the frustrations at the meeting, but it wasn’t quite on target. County commission members unofficially had expressed willingness to get the issue “off center” by cutting back their recommended area. Some of the city council members remained adamantly against a line that would allow expansion of city services south, but others didn’t. They wanted to leave the door open to discussion. Previously both sides appeared unbending.

1988 — 30 years ago

A home-based business that is outgrowing its home has asked the Port of Hood River for space in the Columbia building in the Diamond complex. Richard Santacroce of Santacroce’s Italian Bread is seeking a space for a bakery, retail space and a 24-hour restaurant featuring authentic Italian pizza. He presented his request at a port meeting that followed a special afternoon meeting of the port commission last Wednesday. Santacroce’s bread is featured in a number of local restaurants and is sold in several Hood River Valley stores. Business has increased dramatically in the past six months, he said.

1998 — 20 years ago

Prices for Hood River County’s 1997 pear crop haven’t been strong, most industry representatives say. But with a large volume of fruit, they believe it will end up being an acceptable marketing season. “Everybody had a nice crop and should make returns that allow them to produce another crop of pears,” said Don Clark, manager of Stadelman Fruit Inc.

A ruptured natural gas line had a block of downtown Hood River cleared out Monday morning. Workers laboring on the Oak Avenue urban renewal project inadvertently jarred the line while digging up asphalt between Second and Third streets. The break occurred in front of Yaya’s restaurant.

2008 — 10 years ago

The smell on the Hood River waterfront should be a little sweeter in the future as the city has chosen to go forward on design plans for a primary clarifier for odor control. City council met Jan. 17 and voted to award the $89,622 bid for the final design to CH2M Hill. The town and port have both had complains for many years about the sometimes overpowering smell at the waterfront. The situation occurs when the hydrogen sulfide level rises. The city’s wastewater treatment plant is located off Riverside Drive next to Interstate 84.

— Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer