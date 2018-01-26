Death Notice for Jan. 27 edition: Jon Evans

Jon Evans

Jon D. Evans passed away Jan. 19, 2018, at his home in Arlington, Ore. Jon was born March 8, 1941, and was 76 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.