Service Announcements for Jan. 27 edition: Judith Jones, Ben Mersereau and Ruth Wilson

Judith Jones

Judith Jones passed away on Jan. 18, 2018, at her home in Underwood, Wash., surrounded by family. Judith was born on Oct. 14, 1946, and was 71 years of age at the time of her passing. A memorial service will be held for Judith on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center in Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Ben Mersereau

Ben Hoyt Mersereau died on Jan. 10, 2018, at his home in White Salmon, Wash., with his family by his side. He was born on Nov. 28, 1938, and was 79 years of age at the time of his passing. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3 at Grace Baptist Church, 1280 W. Jewett Blvd. White Salmon. A reception will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Ruth Wilson

Ruth Wilson passed away Jan. 17, 2018, in Hood River, Ore. Services are planned for 1 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Parkdale Baptist Church, 6310 Dee Hwy # A, Mt. Hood, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.