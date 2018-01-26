‘Blind Princess’ auditions Feb. 5

Auditions for a spring production of The Blind Princess will be held on Monday, Feb. 5 from 6-8 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts (CCA), 215 Cascade in Hood River. Additional auditions will be scheduled in other locations (dates and times TBA) and callbacks will take place at CCA on Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 6-8 p.m.



Performance dates are scheduled for May 18-26 at CCA. The cast of 15-20 actors range in age from 10 to 70 and some of the actors will sing solos or be part of a chorus. The play is set somewhere between a child’s imagination and the Ming Dynasty of China. Actors of all ethnicities, especially those of Asian heritage, are encouraged to audition.

If interested, please check out a script at Columbia Center for the Arts and participate in readings from the play on Feb. 5. Those interested in musical roles should also prepare to perform a song of their choice during the audition.

The play is directed by Sullivan Mackintosh, with musical direction by Bill Weiler. Plays for Non-Profits and Columbia Center for the Arts are partnering for this production, with proceeds to benefit children’s education programs at CCA and the Ecology Institute.