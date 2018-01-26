Four to Go, Jan. 27 edition

Eagle Creek fire closures reduced

The Mt. Hood National Forest announced Friday it has reduced its Eagle Creek Fire Area closure from 54,892 acres to 40,354. The closure area is now contained in the Mark O. Hatfield Wilderness on the MHNF side of the fire area. While the fire is no longer active, many hazards remain including burned trees, falling rocks and landslides. Visit www.fs.usda.gov for details.

Gorge Heroes Awards Jan. 28 in Cascade Locks

Responders will receive thanks from the Cascade Locks community on Jan. 28 at a public “Gorge Heroes Awards” event at Bridgeside Restaurant, 745 N.W. WaNaPa St., Cascade Locks, starting at 5 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be provided by Bridgeside and Thunder Island Brewing Company. The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited; RSVP at bit.ly/GorgeHeroes or call Caroline Park, Thunder Island Brewery, at 503-440-3861.

Project Graduation seeks funds

On June 8, the Hood River Valley High School senior class will graduate, and to celebrate, parents are organizing an all-night party, which will be drug, alcohol, tobacco and smoke free. “Graduation night has historically been a high-risk event,” said organizers. “Project Graduation 2018 is a community effort organized by volunteer parents to honor our graduates for a job well done and provide a safe place to celebrate with classmates.”

The Elks Lodge donates use of their facility and each student is charged a small fee to attend, but it takes substantial community support to fund entertainment, prizes and food. For more information or to donate, contact Sherie Zack, sherieazack@gmail.com, Marcie Zorza at marciezorzabooks@gmail.com, or Gretchen Winans at gretchenwinans@gmail.com.

Protect Our Children training Jan. 31

Spots are still available for the Jan. 31 Protect Our Children training, noon to 3 p.m. at The Next Door, Inc., 965 Tucker Road in Hood River. Attendees will learn how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. The training is intended for organizations that serve youth and community members concerned with child safety. For more information or to register, email lupitam@nextdoorinc.org.