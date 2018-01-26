Genealogical Society meets Feb. 10

The Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society will hold its February meeting on Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center. The general meeting and program will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the downstairs meeting room.

This month’s program will be, “Learn Evernote in One Hour.” An instructional video by genealogy lecturer, author and genealogy program host Thomas MacEntee will be presented. Evernote is a popular note taking and archiving software program used by many genealogical researchers, said a press release.

The Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society is a non-profit organization that serves Wasco, Hood River, Sherman, Klickitat and Skamania Counties. The public is welcome to attend.