Introducing: Barb Cooper

Tell us about your work:

I am the secretary at Westside Elementary School. It is truly the best job I have ever had. I absolutely love it every day.

What do you like to do in your spare time:

Spending time with my precious family and I also love to walk, hike, backpack, cross-country ski, anything outdoors any time of year!

Tell us about your family and pets:

I have three grown amazing children with two lovely daughters-in-law, two adorable granddaughters and one on the way, and a wonderful significant other. No pets but I always had many different pets when my kids were growing up.

What makes me happy:

Being with and spending time with my family makes me the most happy! I truly feel like I am the luckiest lady in the world! I also love my Westside family. I am truly blessed to have shared and continue to share the lives of the best families ever. We are a very tight-knit school community and I am honored to be part of that.

If you could change something in the community, what would it be?

I would love to see kids outside more. I love the small neighborhood parks and trails and would like to see more of these! I love seeing kids playing outside, making their own fun and just being kids. I hope to encourage and support this love in my granddaughters and other kids in our community. As we all know, we live in the most beautiful place in the world and would love to see kids embrace this more.