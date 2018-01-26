The third and fourth grade Hood River Eagles traveling team attended the January Jam Down tournament in Vancouver recently, and came away with their first tournament championship, said Head Coach Danny Ybarra. The team faced Vancouver Flames-Silver in the championship match, winning 39-31. “All winter, these boys have worked very hard and have improved so much since the start of the season,” said Ybarra. Pictured are Hunter Wang, Mason Hamilton, Deacon Ybarra, Bam Layna, George Layna, and Talon Britt. Not pictured are Maverick Hockett, Max Graves, Hudson Rogers, and Hunter Bryant. Coaches are Ybarra, Matt Hockett, Brian Graves, and Scott Wang.