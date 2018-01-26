Looking into February’s kid-friendly activities

Hood River Hobbies has started a Friday evening “Junior Magic League” at the store from 5-6 p.m. Teens and tweens are invited to play Magic the Gathering while learning deck building and strategy. Cost to join the league is $15 — players will be set up with cards — and then $5 per subsequent visit, which includes a booster pack. Parents need to sign a consent form the first time their child attends. For more information, visit www.hoodriverhobbies.com.

The Hood River Library is hosting a family movie series each Saturday at 2 p.m. in February in the library theater. The movies are free and open to all. Show schedule is as follows:

• Feb. 3 — “Mr. Popper’s Penguins”

• Feb. 10 — “Disney’s Mary Poppins”

• Feb. 17 — “Charlotte’s Web” (2006)

• Feb. 24 — “Jumanji” (1995)

The Dalles Art Center is accepting middle and high school student artwork Jan. 30 through Feb. 3 during regular business hours. Students in grades 6-12 are invited to participate. This is an annual juried show, and first, second, third and people’s choice awards will be given, as will cash prizes. The show runs Feb. 6-24. For more information, call 541-296-4759 or visit www.thedallesartcenter.org.

Columbia Center for the Arts is hosting a student show in the lobby gallery, with winners from the Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards as featured artists. A First Friday artist’s reception will be held Feb. 2 from 6-8 p.m., and all are invited to attend.