Looking into February’s kid-friendly activities

Hood River Hobbies has started a Friday evening “Junior Magic League” at the store from 5-6 p.m. Teens and tweens are invited to play Magic the Gathering while learning deck building and strategy. Cost to join the league is $15 — players will be set up with cards — and then $5 per subsequent visit, which includes a booster pack. Parents need to sign a consent form the first time their child attends. For more information, visit www.hoodriverhobbies.com.
The Hood River Library is hosting a family movie series each Saturday at 2 p.m. in February in the library theater. The movies are free and open to all. Show schedule is as follows:
• Feb. 3 — “Mr. Popper’s Penguins”
• Feb. 10 — “Disney’s Mary Poppins”
• Feb. 17 — “Charlotte’s Web” (2006)
• Feb. 24 — “Jumanji” (1995)
The Dalles Art Center is accepting middle and high school student artwork Jan. 30 through Feb. 3 during regular business hours. Students in grades 6-12 are invited to participate. This is an annual juried show, and first, second, third and people’s choice awards will be given, as will cash prizes. The show runs Feb. 6-24. For more information, call 541-296-4759 or visit www.thedallesartcenter.org.
Columbia Center for the Arts is hosting a student show in the lobby gallery, with winners from the Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards as featured artists. A First Friday artist’s reception will be held Feb. 2 from 6-8 p.m., and all are invited to attend.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment