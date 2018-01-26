Pet of the Week: Sweet Rupert offers plenty of snuggles

Rupert has been selected by volunteers as Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week. Sweet, sweet Rupert. He's about a year old, 26 pounds, and they think Boston Terrier/Pit bull mix. He's got super long feet, and those back legs have a happy, peppy step as he bounces along!



And boy, what a life he's led for so young a dog. It took neighbors months to catch this stray pup, but now that he's found a warm, cozy bed, plenty of food, and lots of love, he's ready to settle down in a home of his own and give up life on the street. He can never get enough snuggles and belly rubs. He's a lover, for sure, but he has some anxiety with new situations, and is on medication to help with that.

Rupert would love a calm home with some nice walks and exercise, plenty of affection and cuddles, and someone to keep him snug as a bug in a rug! Rupert is a bit of a "special needs" pup due to his anxiety. He would be best fit for a one-person home. If you value loyalty and privacy, Rupert is your perfect guy! He bonds deeply with his person and doesn't always want to share.

Rupert is current on shots, microchipped and neutered. The adoption fee for this cuddle buddy is $250.

•

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166. They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information visit www.24petwatch.com, or call 1-866-597-2424.