Police Log, Jan. 15 to 21

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Jan. 16 — Hope Avenue — Officer responded to a domestic call between two brothers. It was reported that one of the males had a knife and was chasing the other. One of the males was arrested for domestic assault, menacing and criminal mischief.
Jan. 19 — Wasco Street — Hood River female arrested for domestic assault IV.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Jan. 18 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Hood River County female arrested for disorderly conduct and menacing.
Jan. 21 — Dana Lane, 3100 block — Vehicle damage reported. The vehicle appeared to have been jumped on by at least one subject, leaving substantial damage.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Jan. 15 — I-84 at milepost 64 — Washington resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, cited and released.
Jan. 18 — Hood River — Portland resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Jan. 20 — Belmont Avenue, 2100 block — Newberg resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after the suspect crashed into a tree.
Jan. 20 — I-84 at milepost 63 — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was ultimately cited and released.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 15 — Hood River — Hit and run reported.
Jan. 17 — Brookside Drive, 1300 block — Hit and run reported.
Jan. 18 — Old Columbia River Drive, 2600 block — Hit and run reported.
Jan. 19 — Pacific Avenue, 800 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
n Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 16 — Hood River — Transient female arrested for a parole violation out of Wasco County.
Jan. 19 — Sterling Place, 2000 block — Hood River male arrested for two warrants issued out of Hood River County.
n Theft, burglary or robbery:
Jan. 20 — Oak Street, 100 block — Two juvenile females were reported to have shoplifted from five separate downtown Hood River businesses.
Other:
Jan. 19 — Columbia Street — Officer helped transport a juvenile male back to his mother’s house.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment