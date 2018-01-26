Police Log, Jan. 15 to 21

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Jan. 16 — Hope Avenue — Officer responded to a domestic call between two brothers. It was reported that one of the males had a knife and was chasing the other. One of the males was arrested for domestic assault, menacing and criminal mischief.

Jan. 19 — Wasco Street — Hood River female arrested for domestic assault IV.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Jan. 18 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Hood River County female arrested for disorderly conduct and menacing.

Jan. 21 — Dana Lane, 3100 block — Vehicle damage reported. The vehicle appeared to have been jumped on by at least one subject, leaving substantial damage.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Jan. 15 — I-84 at milepost 64 — Washington resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, cited and released.

Jan. 18 — Hood River — Portland resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Jan. 20 — Belmont Avenue, 2100 block — Newberg resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after the suspect crashed into a tree.

Jan. 20 — I-84 at milepost 63 — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was ultimately cited and released.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Jan. 15 — Hood River — Hit and run reported.

Jan. 17 — Brookside Drive, 1300 block — Hit and run reported.

Jan. 18 — Old Columbia River Drive, 2600 block — Hit and run reported.

Jan. 19 — Pacific Avenue, 800 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.

n Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Jan. 16 — Hood River — Transient female arrested for a parole violation out of Wasco County.

Jan. 19 — Sterling Place, 2000 block — Hood River male arrested for two warrants issued out of Hood River County.

n Theft, burglary or robbery:

Jan. 20 — Oak Street, 100 block — Two juvenile females were reported to have shoplifted from five separate downtown Hood River businesses.

Other:

Jan. 19 — Columbia Street — Officer helped transport a juvenile male back to his mother’s house.