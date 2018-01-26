Hood River News logo

Register now for steelhead, chinook fishing clinic

Greg Short explains fishing methods during a previous clinic. Short will again partner with Hood River Watershed Group to offer the annual Steelhead and Spring Chinook Fishing one-day clinic Feb. 24. Registration is now open.

Photo by Megan Saunders
As of Friday, January 26, 2018

Local fisherman Greg Short and the Hood River Watershed Group are hosting their annual Steelhead and Spring Chinook Fishing one-day clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24. Registration is now open through Community Education, online at www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/communityed or by calling 541-386-2055.

For more information, contact Megan Saunders with the Hood River Watershed Group at megan @hoodriverswcd.org or 541-386-6063.

An Oregon fishing license (daily or annual) will be required for anyone 14 years or older to participate in on-the-river practice. Loaner rods and gear will be available.

The day will begin inside, learning a variety of fishing techniques including knot tying, bait and tackle, and rules and regulations; the rest of the day will be spent outside utilizing new and improved fishing skills. Both beginners and experts alike will benefit from Short’s wide array of fishing knowledge, stated a press release.

