Register now for steelhead, chinook fishing clinic

Local fisherman Greg Short and the Hood River Watershed Group are hosting their annual Steelhead and Spring Chinook Fishing one-day clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24. Registration is now open through Community Education, online at www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/communityed or by calling 541-386-2055.
For more information, contact Megan Saunders with the Hood River Watershed Group at megan @hoodriverswcd.org or 541-386-6063.

An Oregon fishing license (daily or annual) will be required for anyone 14 years or older to participate in on-the-river practice. Loaner rods and gear will be available.
The day will begin inside, learning a variety of fishing techniques including knot tying, bait and tackle, and rules and regulations; the rest of the day will be spent outside utilizing new and improved fishing skills. Both beginners and experts alike will benefit from Short’s wide array of fishing knowledge, stated a press release.
