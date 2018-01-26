Sports briefs for Jan. 27

HRV boys basketball upcoming games

A three-game road trip for the HRV boys basketball team begins next Tuesday, Jan. 20 at The Dalles with tip-off scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The reason for the early start, since varsity usually begins at 7 p.m., is because the boys varsity teams will be the opener for a double-header event in The Dalles. After the boys play, the girls varsity teams from HRV and The Dalles will follow with tip-off at 7 p.m.

After the boys matchup with The Dalles, they’ll continue their adventures through eastern Oregon as they’ll travel to Pendleton on Friday, Feb. 2 and then head to Hermiston the following week on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

The boys’ next home game doesn’t come until Friday, Feb. 19 when The Dalles travels to Hood River to take on the Eagles; tip-off time for this game has yet to be announced. This game will be the start of a three-game home stand for the boys.

HRV girls basketball upcoming games

The HRV girls basketball team heads to The Dalles next Tuesday, Jan. 30 to conclude their opening three-game Columbia River Conference road trip. The girls are scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m. in The Dalles, which will be after the boys varsity teams from HRV and The Dalles matchup at 5:30 p.m.

After the girls’ road game in The Dalles, they’ll be back at home for three-games straight, starting with a home matchup versus Pendleton on Friday, Feb. 2. Tip-off against Pendleton is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Vannet Court.

Then the girls will welcome Hermiston the following week on Tuesday, Feb. 6; tip-off for this game is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Eagles will end that week’s play on Friday, Feb. 9 with a home matchup versus The Dalles, tip-off time for this game has yet to be announced.

HRV wrestling upcoming meets

This weekend the girls wrestling team is in Thurston for a tournament. For the girls, performing well at this tournament could ensure them a spot in the state tournament in February as the Thurston tournament is classified as a state qualifier tournament.

While the girls are in Thurston attempting to qualify for state, the boys will also be on the road but in Putnam on Saturday, Jan. 27 for the Putnam Tournament.

The boys and girls will be back together next week as they travel to The Dalles on Jan. 1.

And before the State Championships on Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Portland Memorial Coliseum, the boys team will have their last competition of the season on Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10 in Bend at the Boys Regional Championships.

Horizon boys upcoming games

The Horizon boys basketball team has a home game this weekend on Saturday, Jan. 27 as league opponent Arlington travels to the Hawks Nest. This game is scheduled to tip-off at 5:30 p.m.

After Saturday’s game versus Arlington, the Horizon boys only have five games remaining on their schedule, three on the road and two at home, before the 1A-6 Big Sky League tournament and state.

The boys close out on this month on Tuesday, Jan. 30 in South Wasco County; tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Later next week the boys have a home matchup with Ione on Friday, Feb. 2 with tip-off at 7:30 p.m.

After these three games for the boys, they’ll have two road games on Feb. 3 and Feb. 9, and then will close out their regular season at home against Sherman on Saturday, Feb. 10. This will be a huge game for the boys as Sherman currently sits atop of Horizon in the league standings and ranks second in the state at 1A.

Horizon girls upcoming games

This coming Saturday, Jan. 27 the Horizon girls basketball team will face Arlington at home with tip-off scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Hawks Nest.

Like the boys, the girls will close out their season with three games on the road and two at home.

After Saturday’s home matchup, the girls will be on the road the following week in South Wasco County on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

The girls will close-out next week with a home matchup against Ione on Friday, Feb. 2 and an away game the next day on Saturday, Feb. 3 at Mitchell/Spray. The home matchup for the girls on Friday, Feb. 2 against Ione is scheduled for tip-off at 6 p.m.

HRV swim team upcoming meets

The HRV swim team travels to La Grande this Saturday, Jan. 27 before returning home the following week for a meet on Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10 at Hood River Aquatic Center; starting time for this meet has yet to be announced.

HRV swim ends their regular season on the road in The Dalles on Saturday, Feb. 17.

HRV nordic skiing upcoming races

This Saturday, Jan. 27 the HRV Nordic ski team will be in Bend for a race at Mount Bachelor. And next Saturday, Feb. 3 they’ll be head back to Bend for another race on Bachelor before they return to Meadows on Saturday, Feb. 10.