Death Notices, Jan. 31 edition: Regina Pechanec, Jodie Holmberg and Gerald Wacker

Regina Pechanec
Regina D. Pechanec passed away on Jan. 28, 2018, at her home in Maupin, Ore. Regina was born Feb. 28, 1961, and was 56 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jodie Holmberg
Jodie Holmberg passed away on Jan. 28, 2018, at her home surrounded by family in Hood River, Ore. Jodie was born on July 7, 1929, and was 88 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Gerald Wacker
Gerald Wacker passed away on Jan. 26, 2018, at his home surrounded by family in Hood River, Ore. Gerald was born on June 18, 1933, and was 84 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
