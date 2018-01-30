Entertainment Update for Jan. 31 edition

Kerry and Chic at the Buffalo

Thursday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m., two string instrument virtuosos, Kerry Williams and Chic Preston collaborate to bring you tasty guitar, mandolin and vocal harmony. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Comedian Travis Nelson Feb. 2

Comedy at River City Saloon returns Friday, Feb. 2, from 7:30-9 p.m. with stand-up comedian Travis Nelson. Familiar to comedy clubs in the Northwest, Nelson is described as “a 6-foot, 9-inch man containing both the cheerful exuberance of a child and the cynicism of an old man ... he yo-yos between an impish wit and uncommon sincerity. Travis delivers comedy that averages out to be damn delightful.” For 21 and over only.

River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

‘Ernie Sterno’ at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s:

Tuesday, Jan. 30: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 2: Ernie Sterno and The Blue Flames, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3: Howlin Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m. Zim's Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Soul Prophet at Lyle Hotel

Valentines are in the air with music from Amber Nelson and Soul Prophet at the Lyle Hotel on Feb. 14. The fun starts at 7 p.m. with classic favorites and originals from this Gorge trio. The Lyle Hotel, 100 7th St., Lyle, Wash.; 509-365-5953.

Springhouse music Feb. 6

Backroom Tuesdays return to Springhouse Cellar with local and northwest favorites. Family-friendly tunes start at 6 p.m.

Feb. 6: The Lowest Pair (banjo duo) with Melodie Ayres.

Feb. 13: Pretty Gritty (folk rock Americana) with Jenny Lee.

Feb. 20: The Antonyms (Hood River rock) with Tommy Fliss.

Feb. 27: Edmund Wayne (alt-folk) with Tracy Klas

Springhouse Cellar, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Jazz Party at HR Hotel Feb. 2

It’s a Jazz Party around the fireplace at Hood River Hotel celebrating First Friday, beginning at 6 p.m. with musicians from the Underwood Jazz Society. No cover charge. Hood River Hotel, 106 Oak St., Hood River; 541-386-1900.

The 44’s blues at Double Mt.

On Friday, Feb. 16, rockin’ blues from Los Angeles comes to Double Mountain Brewery. Music starts at 7 p.m., no cover charge. “The 44’s play blues-roots-rock music and are one of the top blues bands on the American roots scene. They play vintage instruments, channeling blues from the past and present with a distinct rawness. Their rough and tough sound is loved by Blues music fans across the planet due to constant touring of Europe and America.” Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.

Music at Maryhill Winery

There’s music in the tasting room at Maryhill Winery, and both bands happen to be from Sandpoint, Idaho.

Coming up Saturday, Feb. 10, Jake Robin, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

“Jake Robin's acoustic live performances fuse levity with the bittersweet, sandwiched with a rotating list of covers ranging from Cole Porter to Florence + The Machine.”

Sunday, Feb. 11, Brown Salmon Truck, 1-4 p.m.

“Comprised of Drew Browne on bass, Samantha Carston vocals, and Truck Mills on guitar, this trio plays vintage and contemporary blues, jazz, Latin and more.”

Maryhill Winery, 9774 Hwy. 14, Goldendale, Wash.; 877-627-9445.

‘Onehum,’ more at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Soul Prophet, Friday, Feb. 2, 6-9 p.m.

Soul Prophet is led by the vocals of Amber Nelson, who focuses on R&B songs with heartfelt arrangements.

OneHum, Friday, Feb. 9, 6-9 p.m.

OneHum, which consists of Richard Tillinghast on guitar, banjo, and vocals, Tova Tillinghast on cello and vocals, and Tim Ortlieb on drums. Tillinghast’s songs center on his love of rural life in the Pacific Northwest.

Luciano Marazzo, Friday, Feb. 16, 6-9 p.m.

Luciano Marazzo is a classically trained tenor from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and has a Masters degree in classical guitar from the University of Idaho. Don’t miss this talented and internationally acclaimed musician and performer.

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.